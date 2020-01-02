student-who-has-broken-300-bones-aims-for-paralympic-gold-to-‘take-pain-away’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

A swimmer with bones ‘as fragile as glass’ because of a crippling disease is hoping to add to his collection of 22 national and international medals.

Moin Junnedi’s mum was told by doctors he only had three days to live when he was born.

But new video footage shows the 20 year old fighting fit in the water near his home in Karnataka, India, working towards his dream of representing his country at the Paralympic Games.

He has a rare condition called Osteogenesis imperfecta, more commonly known as ‘brittle bone disease’, but is determined not to let it hold him back.

Moin – who has more than 15,000 Twitter followers – said: ‘Before I started swimming, life was not good as much as today. I didn’t have friends, nothing to do at home, just watch TV.’

His life transformed when Paralympic swimming coach Umesh Kalghatgi took him under his wing.

He said: ‘I spotted Moin at a government event in 2009 and I immediately thought that swimming might take his pain away.

‘Since then, Moin has been my star student and together we have garnered an international fame and reputation.

‘Wherever he has gone, he has inspired people with his courage and positive attitude.’

Moin’s mum, Kouser, was unable to enrol him into school, so she taught him at home.

Now he is studying for a degree in commerce and economics at a local university.

She said: ‘Ever since my son was born, I feel motivated. So many people have been inspired by his dedication and hard work. I couldn’t be prouder.’