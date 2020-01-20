student-makes-‘earth-sandwich’-with-help-from-stranger-on-other-side-of-world

A computer science student from New Zealand and a man from Spain have made an ‘Earth sandwich’ by putting pieces of bread on the exact opposite sides of the planet.

Etienne Naude, 19, uploaded a picture of himself standing with a slice at Bucklands Beach, in eastern Auckland, sticking his country’s flag in the ground the mark the occasion.

Meanwhile a man he asked for help on Reddit posted a photo of himself doing the same in rural western Spain, about 90km west of the city of Malaga.

In case there had been any miscalculations of coordinates, the Spaniard used nine pieces of bread, just to be sure.

Etienne had posted in the r/Spain sub-Reddit and asked if there was anyone who lived nearby a particular point of the country who could help him with his quest to ‘sandwich’ the Earth.

The student had used this map tunnelling tool to work out the exact opposite side of the world, directly underneath where he was in New Zealand.

These diametrically opposed points are known as antipodes and only a handful of them are both on dry land.

Both he and his Spanish cyber-friends shared their coordinates in Etienne’s post on Saturday, to which one Reddit said: ‘I think this is one of the nerdiest things I’ve seen! Very adorable.’

Others asked if the sandwich was gluten free and whether they had smeared Marmite on it.

To celebrate the feat, Etienne said he used a laser to etch an image of an ‘Earth sandwich’ into 20 pieces of bread.

It comes after two Youtubers flew from London to Australia so they could place a slice of bread on either side of the globe to make an Earth sandwich of their own.

Jay Swingler and Romell Henry travelled for two days straight and spent a total of £7,000 to complete the stunt.