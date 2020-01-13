student-hunts-brave-adventurer-who-left-hilarious-video-on-her-lost-iphone

We’ve all lost a phone at one point or another.

But most of the time, we don’t get them back – and if we do, it’s a sweet, sweet moment.

Student Katalin Sára Meagher however, who lost her iPhone while in the French Alps, experienced a hilarious moment when she got hers back.

That’s because Katalin found a brilliant video of a comical Scottish woman – identified as Nicole Williamson via social media users – who left a little video message for her.

After she dropped her phone at a club in Avoriaz, a mountain resort in Portes du Soleil, Katalin probably didn’t expect to see it again.

Coming to her rescue was a kind stranger in the shape of Nicole, who brazenly waded through the club, briefly passing her mate, who was ‘making out with some French dude’ to return the iPhone X to its owner.

In the short but riveting video, Nicole is in disbelief that Katalin would leave such a valuable phone lying around.

In what may become 2020’s answer to the much-memed ‘Pooja what is this behaviour?’, the bewildered woman asks: ‘Katalin are you stupid, man?’.

Nicole then tells the lovebirds kissing in front of the toilet that she’s ‘off to find Katalin, goodbye’, before beginning her journey across the thumping dance floor.

Unfortunately, the footage – though we could watch a feature-length video of it – ends there, but we know that Nicole was successful in her mission.

The high-stakes quest was shared on Katalin’s Twitter, where it has since quickly gone viral, amassing more than 34,000 likes.

lost my phone in the alps in a club and someone handed it into the bar ! i found this vid the next day and i love her please twitter help

We’re not sure how Nicole figured out Katalin’s name as she says in the video that she doesn’t know what the iPhone owner looks like – but she searches high and low before, leaving the device with a bartender for Katalin to find.

‘Katalin, man, I don’t even know you or what your face looks like’ she exasperatedly tells the viewer.

And like a brilliant cliffhanger, the filmmaker ends there, but at least we know it had a happy ending.

We’ve contacted both Nicole and Katalin and eagerly await their replies, but we did manage to find and talk to Jules Cattaneo, who had a cameo in the film as ‘French dude’.

The 19-year-old told Metro.co.uk: ‘It was my sister who sent me the tweet as she recognised me.

‘It was one of the funniest videos I’ve ever seen, it’s amazing to see what the community of Twitter can do!

‘There’s already half a million views and everyone is texting me to know more about this or just to congratulate me for becoming a meme.’

The meme Jules speaks of is the one where he is seen kissing a perfect stranger in the club.

Twitter users commented on the viral hit in droves, commending Nicole for being a ‘legend’.

‘This girl is blessed and must be protected at all costs,’ wrote one person, while someone else chimed in with ‘I love her and want her to be my pal’.

Others wondered how Nicole knew Katalin’s name (who goes by Sára on social media), considering they hadn’t met, but assumed there may have been a phone cover with her moniker.

Some lauded Nicole’s Scottish roots, saying: ‘Ahhh the Scots. Hardly a finer people on this earth. What a legend.’

A legend indeed.

