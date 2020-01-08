student-frees-herself-from-rent-and-bills-by-turning-a-35-year-old-campervan-into-her-new-home

Like so many of us, Caitlin Mooney, 25, is fed up of seeing most of her money get sucked up by rent and bills.

Rather than just grumbling, though, Caitlin’s decided to take action by turning a 35-year-old campervan into her new home.

Caitlin, who’s currently studying for a masters in mobile web development in Paisley, Renfrewshire, bought a 1986 Bedford Midi camper for £3,000 in May last year, and has been working to convert it into her new dwellings ever since.

She’s committed to living a more minimalist life to free herself from high rents and bills – despite her current flat being pretty low-cost at £250 a month for rent and bills.

‘We’re paying about £250 each per month – rent, bills and council tax included,’ Caitlin says.

‘I’ve been renting for a long time and I know it’s not a lot but you spend a lot of time at work and it’s quite annoying that you’re going home just to put your head down.

‘By halfway through the month most of your earnings are gone and your left scrambling.

‘I don’t like working for other people. I’ve always been someone who wants to work for myself.’

Caitlin was inspired to take the plunge and move from flat to van after one of her close friends died two years ago.

She had discussed the idea of living in a van and after their death, Caitlin reassessed her own life.

Caitlin said: ‘We always spoke about this kind of thing and my dad’s had a campervan since he was a kid, and still does.

‘It’s been planted in me.

‘I’d like to do it for two or three years and see what it’s like.

‘I’m hoping to start in Scotland to see how it is, then go down to England and over to Europe.

‘My dream is to spend Christmas and New Year on the southern coast of Spain.

‘I’m very into digital editing so I’d like to document my travels.’

Caitlin now spends her spare time kitting out the campervan, which she’s called Olive, and plans to fit in a small kitchen area.

She spent last summer renovating the basics before taking the van to the Netherlands for a two-week holiday with her pet dog Marcie.

The student will graduate this year and hopes to move into the van full-time by then.

In the mean time, she’s working on transitioning to a more minimalist lifestyle in preparation.

Caitlin said: ‘We’re trying to detach ourselves from our possessions.

‘I do crochet and crafts with my hands.

‘I really like my radio.

‘I’m trying to be more outdoorsy, things can be replaced.’

