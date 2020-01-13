Home NEWS Student Critical After Javelin Pierces Skull During Sports Event In Bengal

Student Critical After Javelin Pierces Skull During Sports Event In Bengal

The boy has been operated upon and remains critical. (Representational)

Howrah:

A sports event turned into a nightmare after a javelin pierced a student’s skull in West Bengal’s Howrah, the police said. 

The Class 6 student was operated upon at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where he was admitted in a serious condition, sources said. He is being kept under observation at the hospital after the javelin was taken out, which perforated a side of his skull. 

The javelin penetrated the skull of the boy, who had suddenly entered a side of the ground where the event was being held, Arunava Bajani, the headmaster of the school, said.

The injured boy was immediately taken to the hospital, a Howrah district police official said. 

