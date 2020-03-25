Stuart Gordon, Iconic Horror Director of Re-Animator, From Beyond, Dies at 72

Posted by — March 25, 2020 in Entertainment Leave a reply
Legendary director Stuart Gordon has sadly died. The iconic horror filmmaker who gave us such cult classics as Re-Animator, From Beyond, Dagon, Castle Freak, The Pit and the Pendulum and many more, was 72 years old.

Stuart Gordon has a faceted body of work not only in the horror genre, but in science fiction as well as the stage. Like friend and fellow filmmaker Brian Yuzna, Gordon was a huge fan of H. P. Lovecraft and has adapted several Lovecraft stories for the screen including Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak (from The Outsider), and Dagon, as well as the Masters of Horror episode “Dreams in the Witch-House”.

An enormous talent, vibrant & boundary breaking, his work was in a class by itself. He created countless moments on film which were at once, funny, scary, daring & smart. He gave me my career. I lost a dear friend. I’m heartbroken. No words can do him justice. RIP Stuart Gordon

— Barbara Crampton (@barbaracrampton) March 25, 2020

Sorry to hear about the great Stuart Gordon passing. Along with his storied career in theatre and independent film, he is in the horror hall of hame forever for films like ‘From Beyond’ & the outrageous gem that is ‘Re-Animator’. Put a plaque up at Miskatonic University for him. pic.twitter.com/Uv56Bc4Isd

— edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2020

Four fantastic Stuart Gordon movies that aren’t RE-ANIMATOR. pic.twitter.com/xnllWlmygo

— C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) March 25, 2020

