stuart-gordon,-iconic-horror-director-of-re-animator,-from-beyond,-dies-at-72

Legendary director Stuart Gordon has sadly died. The iconic horror filmmaker who gave us such cult classics as Re-Animator, From Beyond, Dagon, Castle Freak, The Pit and the Pendulum and many more, was 72 years old.
Stuart Gordon has a faceted body of work not only in the horror genre, but in science fiction as well as the stage. Like friend and fellow filmmaker Brian Yuzna, Gordon was a huge fan of H. P. Lovecraft and has adapted several Lovecraft stories for the screen including Re-Animator, From Beyond, Castle Freak (from The Outsider), and Dagon, as well as the Masters of Horror episode “Dreams in the Witch-House”.