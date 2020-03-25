stuart-gordon-dies:-cult-horror-director-known-for-‘re-animator’-&-‘from-beyond’-was-72

U.S. filmmaker Stuart Gordon has died aged 72, his reps have confirmed. Cause of death was not disclosed.

Known for 1980’s cult horrors including Re-Animator and From Beyond, Gordon also worked in indie theater and founded the successful Organic Theater Company with his wife, Carolyn Purdy-Gordon.

Gordon was a co-creator of the Honey, I Shrunk the Kids franchise, producing the film’s sequel and writing on the TV series. He directed films including Christopher Lambert starrer Fortress, Stephen Dorff movie Space Truckers and William H Macy film Edmond. He wrote movies including Abel Ferrara’s Body Snatchers.

In his latter years, Gordon worked in LA theater, directing the solo show Nevermore…An Evening with Edgar Allen Poe, starring his Re-Animator lead Jeffrey Combs.

One of Gordon’s agents told us, “Stuart was a lovely man, a dear friend, a client for nearly a decade, and he will be greatly missed. He was an icon in the horror genre, a loved mentor and bright light that inspired and encouraged aspiring genre film makers to excel at their craft. He left his finger prints on the film industry for generations to come to enjoy.”