stuart-broad-energised-by-young-england-team-mates-on-return-to-happiest-overseas-hunting-ground

Seldom does the wheel of Test cricket turn so far so fast. Three weeks ago South Africa were 1-0 up and talking of revival, not terminal decline. Now their captain Faf du Plessis is going, their best bowler Kagiso Rabada has been banned for the fourth Test, and they can barely scrape together a Test XI.

England, simultaneously, have come together as Joe Root’s team. By winning the last two Tests they have demonstrated that the defeat in the opener at Centurion was an aberration, largely the result of the infection that plagued most of the touring party. Once healthy, they have overwhelmed South Africa by an ever-increasing margin and stand on the threshold of their third victory in this series to set against that initial defeat.

The morning of the Centurion Test was the first day on this tour that Stuart Broad took his trousers and shirts out of their wrapper, so afflicted had he been since arriving in South Africa, and so few were the fit men available. The brainless attempt at Bodyline which he and Jofra Archer made, under the captaincy of Joe Root then Ben Stokes, can now be excused as the work of sick men.

A happier memory for Broad is that four years ago, at the Wanderers, he had his one field-day abroad. Those spells when he kicks up his heels and does not bother to turn round to the umpire when appealing, so plumb in front is the batsman, have otherwise been at home. But when he followed up his eight for 15 against Australia at Trent Bridge with six wickets for 17 against South Africa here, Broad went to No1 in the Test rankings.

Broad’s invaluable experience at the Wanderers – because he was also here in 2010 when England were blown away by Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel and lost by an innings – is that pace bowlers must not get carried away. Broad will focus on making batsmen play every ball, preferably on the front foot. Perhaps the most seminal of all the pace bowlers who have had long England careers, Broad is keen in this game especially to have a very low “leave-percentage”.