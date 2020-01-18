stuart-bingham-sets-up-masters-final-with-ali-carter-by-brushing-aside-david-gilbert

Stuart Bingham is into his first Masters final after a 6-X win over David Gilbert in Saturday’s second semi-final.

Ballrun took an early lead and never relinquished it, holding the debutant at bay throughout to set up a clash with Ali Carter on Sunday.

The former world champion did not have to be at his absolute best, with the pressure seeming to finally get to Gilbert after two faultless performances over his first two matches ever at Alexandra Palace.

Neither Bingham nor Carter has ever played in a Masters final before, and one will lift the trophy for the first time after their 40th birthday.

43-year-old Bingham had lost in the first round of the Masters in seven of his eight previous visits, but has finally settled at the event and handed Gilbert the chastening defeat.

Gilbert did have chances in the early frames, but they all eluded him and Bingham moved into a 3-0 lead, with breaks of 94 and 71 in the first two.

The 2015 world champion was in a dominant position and had the underdog looking uncomfortable, but Gilbert showed his class by getting his first frame on the board with a break of 131 before the interval.

Unfortunately for the Angry Farmer, the break in play came at just the wrong time as his momentum was killed off as quickly as it came into being.

Bingham took the next two, with a break of 75 in the sixth which gave him a 5-1 lead in the race to six.

Things looked fatal for Gilbert when he missed a mid-range red in the seventh, but Bingham couldn’t capitalise on the chance and the Farmer made breaks of 45 and 42 to stay alive.

A missed long red from Gilbert let the Essex cueman in early in the eighth, though, and he made an impressively compiled break of 63, although that included a fairly outrageous fluke late on, which left Gilbert convinced it was never going to be his night.

Gilbert played on, but to no avail as Bingham got over the line and into the final.

MORE: The Masters is mine to lose, says Ali Carter after booking his spot in the final

MORE: Ali Carter downs Shaun Murphy to make surprise Masters final appearance