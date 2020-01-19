stuart-bingham-makes-history-as-oldest-champion-with-thrilling-win-in-masters-final-over-ali-carter

Stuart Bingham is the Masters champion for the first time after securing a 10-8 win over Ali Carter in an enthralling final at Alexandra Palace.

The all-Essex affair swung one way and the other, with both men winning four frames on the spin in the evening session, but it was Ballrun who eventually got over the line.

The packed crowd in north London provided a tremendous atmosphere, offering both men support in what was the first ever Masters final for the pair of them.

43-year-old Bingham has now picked up two of the three Triple Crown titles, having won the World Championship in 2015, while Carter’s search for his first goes on.

In doing so, Bingham has become the oldest winner of the Masters in history, pocketing a huge £250,000 for his efforts.

Ballrun finished the match off in some style, with a flawless break of 109, remarkably his first century of the entire tournament, to get his hands on the title

Bingham held a 5-3 lead at the start of the second session but it did not last long at all as he failed to settle in the evening and Carter made the most of it.

The former world champion made a string of mistakes in the first frame back at the table and the Captain quickly took the first two of the session to level the match.

Ballrun was clearly looking to dig in as he battled away needing four snookers in the 10th, but to no avail.

Carter was now on something of a roll at this point and knocked in breaks of 95 and 133 (his highest of the tournament after making a 126 in the opening frame of the day) to move into a 7-5 lead thanks to four frames on the spin.

The favourite was looking shell-shocked, but he showed the grit, determination and temperament of a champion to stop the rot.

The Captain was clearly feeling confident and playing more aggressive shots at this point, but this afforded Bingham one chance too many and he made an impressive 67 to reduce his deficit to one frame after a missed pink from Carter.

Suddenly he had found his scoring boots and Carter’s momentum was lost to the north London breeze.

Ballrun made breaks of 85, 58 and 88 to win four frames on the bounce himself and go just one away from victory and the title.

It looked like Bingham was finally going to get his first century of the tournament in that 16th frame, but once again broke down with three-figures in his sights.

In the lead and full of confidence, Bingham slammed in a brilliant long red to start the 17th frame and it looked like he could be surging to victory, but immediately missed the next red, a simple shot with the rest.

Carter attacked the table and did not look like a man that had just lost four frames on the spin, making a nerveless break of 77 and found himself just 8-9 behind.

Bingham took on a couple of tricky reds early in the next, missing them both and Carter potted the first ball of the frame before rolling up behind the yellow, however, Ballrun escaped impressively.

He was rewarded by a loose return from the Captain and Bingham fired in a superb long red and landed perfectly on the black to give him a chance to get over the line.

Bingham did so in fine style, making the break of 109, his highest of the tournament, to claim the title.

MORE: The new Masters set-up at Alexandra Palace is a look into the future of snooker tournaments

MORE: David Gilbert asks Ali Carter and Stuart Bingham to leave his Masters high break alone: ‘The missus needs the money’