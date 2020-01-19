stuart-bingham-explains-the-zen-like-state-that-led-him-to-masters-glory-over-ali-carter

Stuart Bingham was struggling to explain the fine form that saw him surge to the Masters title on Sunday night, but says a calmness washed over him as he made the run for the finishing line.

The 43-year-old became the oldest man ever to win the Masters with his thrilling 10-8 victory over Ali Carter at Alexandra Palace on Sunday night.

Ballrun had taken a 5-3 lead into the second session, but lost four frames on the spin in the evening and looked in terrible trouble against a resurgent Carter.

However, the 2015 world champion is made of stern stuff and he not only stopped the rot, but went on a barraging run of his own, picking up four straight frames including breaks of 64, 85, 58 and 88, to lead 9-7.

The Captain pinched one more, but Bingham rolled in a superb 109 in the final frame, his first century of the entire tournament, to get his hands on the famous trophy.

He admitted to feeling like he was en route to losing the match at 5-7, but an inner peace overcame him and inspired him to victory.

‘Unbelievable, I ain’t got a clue where that’s come from in the last five or six frames,’ Bingham told Eurosport.

‘I’m absolutely exhausted, I’ve had about nine hours sleep in the last couple of days. I ain’t got a clue.

‘Something seemed to click, a calmness came over me and it just happened.

‘It was a calmness, just a calm routine, get down slowly and make sure of every shot. It seemed to click.

‘To have the chance of getting my hands on that trophy, and at 7-5 down I thought I was dead and buried.’

It was an emotional evening for the veteran, who has been struggling for results of late and pockets a huge £250,000 for his troubles in north London.

With tears welling in his eyes before the match had even finished, Bingham admits that century break in the final frame was made all the more difficult as a result.

‘I started seeing double vision all welling up and everything, to make my first hundred of the tournament to finish the tournament off, it was brilliant,’ said the champion.

‘I don’t think I’ve gone through a tournament, even getting beat first round, without making a hundred.’

Asked who he was dedicating the win to, the immensely likeable Bingham struggled through a cracking voice and more tears on the way: ‘Mum and dad. Everyone really.’

On the champion’s remarkable purple patch in the evening session, Jimmy White said: ‘We’ve all got that in us and it’s just about getting it out at the right time.

‘Bit of confidence, something clicks in the cue action.

‘The top players do it week in and week out, Stuart is not that consistent but when he does click he’s a world beater.’

The Whirlwind added on the gallant loser, who played superbly: ‘Ali’s got to be a little bit disappointed, but not that much because he was never in the tournament, he’s got £100k and he’s got to the final of the Masters.’

Carter admitted to being ‘gutted’ after the loss, but only appearing in the tournament due to Ronnie O’Sullivan deciding not to play, a run to the final has to be seen as a good result.

