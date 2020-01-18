stuart-bingham-at-a-loss-to-explain-run-to-masters-semi-final-after-dramatic-comeback

Stuart Bingham produced a remarkable comeback to beat Kyren Wilson 6-4 and make the Masters semi-finals and admits he doesn’t know how he pulled it off.

The 2015 world champion found himself 4-1 down to the Warrior, but rattled off five frames on the spin to make it into the final four.

A tight sixth frame set Ballrun on the way before breaks of 82 and 75 saw him find his rhythm and set him on his way to the semis.

Wilson had opened up the match with a break of 139 and looked on course for another deep run at the Masters, but Bingham is the man who progressed, although he can’t explain how.

‘I’m not sure how I turned it around,’ said the 43-year-old. ‘I just tried to enjoy myself out there. At 4-1, whatever I was trying to do just wasn’t working.

‘With the double in the sixth frame [on the black], I felt like I needed to do something to change things about. It went in and it did change everything. I started to get going.’

Bingham takes on Masters debutant Dave Gilbert in the semis, who has been extremely impressive on his first visit to Alexandra Palace.

Gilbert has swept aside Mark Allen and Stephen Maguire, dropping just three frames on the way, knocking in the highest break of the tournament en route.

‘It will be a tough match against David Gilbert,’ continued Bingham. ‘He turned it on this afternoon first frame with a 144 and that shows what level he is at.

‘It can be pretty daunting here, even if you are a seasoned pro like myself. I’ve come here and frozen out there loads of times. He is letting his snooker do the talking and fair play to him, he is here on merit.

‘It would mean a lot to get to the final. This tournament has a lot of history to it. With the trophy named after the late great Paul Hunter it would mean everything to get my hands on it.’

Bingham reached the semi-finals at Alexandra Palace in 2016, which was the only time he has ever been past the first round of the event.

His form coming into the Masters promised little, with just one ranking quarter-final appearance this season, coming at the World Open.

He meets a man in top form in Gilbert, who has been to the final of the English Open and semi-final of the Scottish Open this year, but is still searching for his first tournament win as a professional.

