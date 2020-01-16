struggling-owners-call-last-orders-as-over-third-of-northern-ireland-pubs-disappear

Struggling owners call last orders as over third of Northern Ireland pubs...

The number of pubs and bars in Northern Ireland has fallen by 35% over the last two decades, according to new figures.

The drop is particularly significant among small pubs – the number of bars employing 10 or fewer people – which fell from 1,000 in 2001 to 605 in 2019, according to the UK’s statistics agency.

Bars employing between 10 and 24 people fell from 150 in 2001 to 115 last year, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Hundreds of pubs here have called time on their businesses over the past few years as the industry faces up to unprecedented trading difficulties.

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said the latest figures will come as no surprise.

“Our pubs are at the heart of many communities and the loss of so many is hugely devastating,” he said.

“Despite being at the heart of communities, it is disappointing that the hospitality industry continues to operate in such a challenging environment and we certainly require immediate support from the Government.”