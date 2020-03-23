struggling-nrl-coach-seeking-job-outside-footy

Despite playing for the Broncos since the age of 17, Kotoni Staggs is very much a Blue – and suddenly in the sights of NSW coach Brad Fittler.

The 21-year-old’s hat trick against Souths’ star-studded backline was all power and grace, and has put him in the frontline for State of Origin selection … if the series is played at some stage of the year.

Staggs, who has both Tongan and Indigenous blood, was born in the NSW town of Wellington before being signed by the Broncos as a lad.

Fittler has long been aware of the powerhouse centre’s potential.

“He’s been a member of our camp for the last two years,” Fittler told Wide World of Sports.

“You never pick them until you have to, but he has plenty of ability, for sure.”

Broncos centre Kotoni Staggs has caught the attention of Blues coach Brad Fittler. (Getty)

STRUGGLING NRL COACH ASSESSING OPTIONS

We are only two rounds into rugby league’s season from hell – but one coach is already looking for work outside football for 2021.

In a sign that the pressure on coaches is still as intense as ever despite the global pandemic, the coach concerned is asking around for employment outside the league fishbowl.

I won’t name him out of respect, but his team obviously hasn’t started the new season all that strongly.

But for those who think they know who I’m talking about, here are a couple of clues as to his identity:

1. He is NOT walking around in a red-and-white polo shirt.

2. He is not a Kiwi.

Our man’s assistant coaches also know that – barring a remarkable turnaround – that their days are numbered.

BROWN STUNG BY RESTRICTIONS

One man you have to feel for during the game’s current crisis is ex-Knights coach Nathan Brown.

One of the game’s nice guys, Brown walked away from the Knights in controversial circumstances at the end of last season and was quickly snapped up by the Warriors as an assistant coach.

But with New Zealand shutting its borders, Brown’s plans to fly across the Tasman every second week have been ditched.

His job as a guest commentator on New Zealand TV has also died before it ever had a chance to begin.

Ex-Knights coach Nathan Brown has taken further hits amid the COVID-19 crisis. (Getty)

ROOSTERS MAY COP FINALS BLOW

With the NRL postponing its season and likely to play the finals in November, the Sydney Roosters will be among the hardest hit clubs.

The Roosters are strong financially but they will lose their home ground, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, if the finals are played in November.

The famous oval has been booked by Cricket Australia for the T20 World Cup from late October – a major setback to the Roosters’ hopes of an historic three-peat of premierships.

Where the Roosters will play their home finals at this stage is anyone’s guess.