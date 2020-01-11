Struck off lawyer who lied about disability to get £60,300 in benefits is spared jail

A former solicitor who told authorities he could barely walk so he could get money from the government has been branded a ‘deluded fantasist’ and a ‘Walter Mitty’.

Alan Blacker, 47, from Rochdale, Greater Manchester, was spared jail after being found guilty of wrongly receiving £60,280 of disability living allowance, none of which has been repaid.

Despite claiming he had mobility issues and fell over regularly, he was rumbled by Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) investigators who found he was walking without support and climbing stairs without discomfort.

Blacker was seen helping to build a model railway, completing a first aid training and walking around Rochdale town centre and in a café without assistance.

Speaking at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court, Judge Paul Lawton said: ‘Those were not the actions of a man in excruciating pain.’

The judge accepted Blacker, who also goes by the name Lord Harley, does have disabilities and that his initial benefits application was genuine.

But the court heard how he later ‘completely exaggerated’ his condition to milk the system.

Before he was struck off as a solicitor, Blacker had advised clients about claims and appeals of disability living allowance.

Judge Paul Lawton said: ‘You knew the system well and exploited it in a calculated manner to your own advantage.’

The court heard how Blacker, who had been declared bankrupt, has not repaid any of the dishonestly gained payments.

Blacker had previously been involved with Salford Sea Cadets and claimed to be an honorary colonel in the 103rd Royal Artillery unit at Bolton, which was later found to be a ‘complete fiction’.

The judge said: ‘I am satisfied that you are not only a dishonest man but also a deluded fantasist.’

He said that during Blacker’s trial, he had repeatedly tried to give the jury the impression that he was still of ‘good standing’ as a lawyer.

After sussing that the DWP were onto him, Blacker tried to persuade a witness not to give evidence at court by saying it would be an ‘extremely unpleasant’ experience for him.

The judge told him he was ‘fortunate’ to avoid being charged with witness intimidation.

During his trial Blacker told jurors the DWP were ‘conspiring’ to convict him because of his ‘success’ as a benefits appeals lawyer.

The judge described this as ‘utter desperation by a man confronted with the truth’.

He added: ‘One thing you plainly failed to grasp in your legal education Mr Blacker is that the rule of law applies to us all.

‘It has no preferences or favourites, and those who abuse it are inevitably found out, as you were.

‘The jury properly saw through your complete Walter Mitty existence.’

Blacker initially made his genuine claim in 1997, where he said he could barely walk, and even then only in significant pain.

He added that he fell over regularly, could not climb stairs at all and needed full time carers with him day and night.

But by when he completed a review form in 2011 in which he repeated those claims, his disability ‘bore no resemblance to that’, the court heard.

He frequently walked around without an aid, and was also a governor at a primary school in Rochdale.

The DWP recorded covert footage of Blacker walking without help to prove he was exaggerating his disabilities.

In November, Blacker was found guilty of dishonestly making a false statement to the DWP to maintain his benefits.

He was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Judge Lawton said he was spared immediate custody because his claim was initially legitimate and his offended stopped five years ago.

He also acknowledged how difficult the disabilities he does have would make life in prison for him.

Dominic D’Souza, defending, said Blacker had done an ‘awful lot for an awful lot of people’, assisting more than 7,500 clients on a pro-bono basis.

The barrister added: ‘He is somebody who in terms of the people that come before you, he has contributed to the community in ways that put me to shame.’

Blacker, who has a previous conviction of being unqualified while acting as a solicitor, turned up to court in a wheelchair, and sat in it outside the dock before his case was called on.

After the judge entered court, he told the defendant to go and sit in the dock.

Blacker moved with the aid of a walking stick.

After the hearing a DWP spokesman said: ‘Benefit fraud is a crime that diverts money from those who really need it.

‘In addition to any sentence imposed by the court, people must pay back all the money they falsely obtained.

‘We have zero tolerance of anyone fraudulently claiming benefits and will take swift action to investigate, supporting our partners and prosecutors to bring them to justice.’