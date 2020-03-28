strong-storms-to-bring-hail,-possible-tornados-saturday

CHICAGO — The biggest severe weather threat so far this season is ahead for the Chicago area Saturday afternoon and evening.

First, a round of potentially strong thunderstorms will arrive in Saturday’s predawn hours. The biggest threats will be locally heavy downpours, vivid lightning and small hail.

The bigger concern has increased for a potentially significant episode of severe weather developing in the late afternoon and evening hours — between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. Brief torrential downpours, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are all possible.

Current projections suggest the highest tornado probabilities will run from the Mississippi River to Chicago’s South and Southwest suburbs, but much of the Chicago area is still at risk for seeing a round of powerful thunderstorms.

A

powerhouse 180 mph jet stream aloft means any storms that develop, will be

allowed to “mix down” some of that wind energy to the surface. These storms

will be racing at upwards of 60 mph.

Updates at wgntv.com/weather