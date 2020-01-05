strip-club-under-investigation-after-drunk-customers-charged-tens-of-thousands-of-pounds-‘without-consent’,-report-claims  

A heavy night of drinking often leads to a headache the next morning and hazy memories of people and places you saw along the way.

But when one man woke up last February to find a credit card charge of £50,000 for a lap dancing club he was too drunk to remember visiting, he contacted the police, who launched an investigation into possible criminal behaviour and recommended the venue loses its licence.

SophistiCats, which bills itself as London’s “premier” lap dancing club, allegedly used “aggressive sales techniques” designed to distract customers from making “reasoned decisions”, with two more men saying they were fleeced out of £10,000.

The club in Euston could lose its Sexual Entertainment Venues (SEV) licence next week after the Metropolitan Police and Camden Trading Standards both recommended it is not renewed by Camden Council on January 9.

One customer, who works in finance, told police he woke up to find credit card receipts totalling £50,000, after visiting the venue on February 27 2019, according to a report by Camden Council.