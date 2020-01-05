strip-club-under-investigation-after-drunk-customers-charged-tens-of-thousands-of-pounds-‘without-consent’,-report-claims  

A heavy night of drinking often leads to a headache the next morning and hazy memories of people and places you saw along the way.
But when one man woke up last February to find a credit card charge of £50,000 for a lap dancing club he was too drunk to remember visiting, he contacted the police, who launched an investigation into possible criminal behaviour and recommended the venue loses its licence.
SophistiCats, which bills itself as London’s “premier” lap dancing club, allegedly used “aggressive sales techniques” designed to distract customers from making “reasoned decisions”, with two more men saying they were fleeced out of £10,000.
The club in Euston could lose its Sexual Entertainment Venues (SEV) licence next week after the Metropolitan Police and Camden Trading Standards both recommended it is not renewed by Camden Council on January 9.
One customer, who works in finance, told police he woke up to find credit card receipts totalling £50,000, after visiting the venue on February 27 2019, according to a report by Camden Council.
The man claimed he did not remember agreeing to pay the amount, which included £28,000 charged to his credit card “in the last few minutes” before he left the venue.
He told police he first visited the SophistiCats club on Brewer Street in Soho at about 2.15am, before later being transported by car to the Eversholt Street venue, which he had no recollection of.
A police officer who reviewed CCTV footage from inside the Camden club’s VIP area on the night said it was “clear” the man was not fully aware of what was going on around him.
A card machine was taken into the VIP area, while a waitress “on more than one occasion” indicated for performers to start dancing, which appeared to distract the man as he entered his card details, the officer said in the report.
“All of these actions appear to be aggressive sales techniques with the victim looking unaware of his surroundings and predicament,” the officer said.
“This victim did not even know that he had attended the SophistiCats in Camden, as his last memories were of him and his friend having a drink in the SophistiCats venue in Soho, Westminster.”
The man bought several bottles of champagne, each costing £1,000, during the night in the VIP area, Camden Trading Standards said.
In a statement, SophistiCats said a review of CCTV from February 27 found no evidence and that the allegation was “non-crimed” in a police report.
The Met Police said an investigation into the February 27 allegation was ongoing and that no arrests had been made.
Meanwhile, another man claimed £8,000 was taken from his account in several transactions during a drunken visit on September 28, “without his consent”, while his friend was charged £2,500, the report said.
SophistiCats claimed the customers from the September 28 visit returned to the club to view CCTV and no further action was taken.
SophistiCats said in a statement: “These are allegations not incidents and the club will supply, at the hearing, a full rebuttal to all accusations.”