striker-ze-luis-of-porto-to-spurs-on-loan?-jose-mourinho-eyes-up-another-player-from-agent-jorge-mendes

Tottenham Hotspur have been offered the chance to sign striker Ze Luis from Porto.Jose Mourinho is currently considering the loan deal, with an option to buy, but there are also other forwards he is looking at. A decision is expected by Thursday evening with Ze Luis’s representatives hopeful of completing the deal.

Mourinho was desperate to add a centre-forward to his squad even before the serious hamstring injury to Harry Kane that has ruled out the England captain until the middle of April.

Spurs had been offered the AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek but while talks took place over the Poland international it was always understood to be unlikely given the costs involved. But there are other possible options beyond Ze Luis with a decision yet to be made.

Ze Luis is a 28-year-old from Cape Verde who signed for Porto last year from the Russian club Spartak Moscow. He is represented by Jorge Mendes, who has been Mourinho’s agent for a number of years.

Mendes has also taken the midfielder Gedson Fernandes to Spurs from another Portuguese club, Benfica, with that deal announced on Wednesday morning. The 21-year-old has agreed an 18-month loan, for a fee of around £3.8million, with an option to buy having turned down a move to West Ham United.