strictly’s-neil-jones-reveals-he’s-moved-into-new-flat-months-after-split-from-katya

Pro Strictly Come Dancing dancer Neil Jones has seemingly moved out of the home he shared with estranged wife Katya Jones four months after the couple split.

Neil, 37, took to social media to document the move.

Neil – who was partnered with Alex Scott on the last series of Strictly – posted onto Twitter a video showing a man looking around an empty flat.

He captioned the image: “A New year and now I’ve moved to my new Flat.

“Small issue, I just need furniture,” followed by a cry-laughter emoji.

Neil also added a video to his Instastories, which showed him and a friend lugging his gear on a trolley.

He joked: “Moving flat today, and this is how you do it.”

He then urged his friend Michael to ‘push’ as they struggled to move the trolley down the street.

Neil, who lived with fellow Strictly pro Joanne Clifton for a brief time alongside Katya, did not say where he was moving out from and where he was moving to.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, but their marriage came under the spotlight during the 2018 version of Strictly when Katya was photographed kissing her dance partner, comedian Seann Walsh, in October of that year.

Seann and Katya then appeared on spin-off programme It Takes Two to apologise for the incident.

Last month, Katya told OK! Magazine that she and Neil were in no rush to start divorce proceedings and were ‘in a good place’.

