strictly’s-neil-jones-finally-moves-out-of-home-he-shared-with-ex-katya…-but-he’s-in-serious-need-of-some-furniture

Strictly star Neil Jones has finally moved into his own flat and out of the home he shared with ex-wife Katya following their split.

There’s a catch, though. He’s in serious need of some furniture.

Neil took to Twitter to update fans on the move, confirming that he’s started the new year by moving into his new flat, just days before starting the Strictly live tour and days after jetting back into the UK from his recent break in Colombia.

Sharing a funny GIF from the Fresh Prince of Bel Air, that sees Will standing in a very empty home, Neil said: ‘A new year and now I’ve moved into my new flat. Small issue I just need furniture.’

Probably a good place to start, Neil.

A New year and now I’ve moved to my new Flat. Small issue I just need furniture 🙈🤣 pic.twitter.com/29Zq6NwdSg — Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) January 5, 2020

Fans seem to agree, with one commenting: ‘Ikea is calling,’ and another adding: ‘Hit those sales Neil.’

A third, however, had other ideas and tweeted back: ‘Furniture is overrated. Enjoy your new start.’

Neil’s marriage to fellow Strictly star Katya hit headlines back in 2018, when she was caught kissing her then Strictly partner Seann Walsh.

Pictures did the rounds of the pair locking lips after a trip to the pub, prompting Seann’s girlfriend at the time, Rebecca Humphries, to publicly dump him via Twitter and take the couple’s cat for herself.

Both Katya and Seann apologised for any hurt they had caused amid all the backlash, and Katya and Neil decided to make a go of their marriage despite the drama.

Speaking about the scandal, Neil told the Daily Mail: ‘It was a shock and we had to work it out between ourselves, to understand what had happened, but I wasn’t going to allow that one little thing to get in the way of ten very happy years.’

Things came to an end in August last year, however, when the dancers confirmed their decision to call quits on their 11-year romance.

In a statement, the couple said they ‘mutually’ decided to split, adding: ‘We will always love each other. just in a different way as friends.’

Both appeared on Strictly a month later, where Neil was partnered together with Alex Scott and Katya danced with BBC Breakfast presenter Mike Bushell.





