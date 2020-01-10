strictly’s-mike-bushell-tripping-over-while-doing-the-samba-is-the-best-thing-to-happen-to-2020

It’s cold, it’s dark and you’re carrying about thirty stone in holiday weight after Christmas.

What do you need to cheer you up in this miserable new year?

Mike Bushell falling over, of course!

The BBC Breakfast presenter, who was booted off Strictly Come Dancing in the fourth week last year, stacked it in the most spectacular way while heading to the live tour rehearsals.

Poor Mikey was trying to show off his samba while walking down the street when he tripped on what we can only assume was a rogue pebble.

And suddenly legs were akimbo, arms were flying and Mike was giving us the most glorious facial expressions of shock, horror and shame.

We DARE you not to snigger.

Go on. Try it.

The 54-year-old had his unfortunate (but hilarious) mishap during day three of rehearsals for the Strictly tour, which starts in Birmingham next week.

Mike had clearly picked himself up and dusted himself off (sorry) after getting kicked out of Strictly in November following a dance-off with Michelle Visage.

His time on the show was sadly overshadowed by online abuse, with trolls attacking both the presenter and his professional partner Katya Jones for surviving three dance offs and sending home Catherine Tyldesley and Viscountess Emma Weymouth.

Mike previously slammed the ‘ridiculous’ trolls, insisting that ‘daft’ people were taking the ‘fun’ show too seriously.

He told the Mirror: ‘I tried to report it but they deleted the tweet and deleted the account. Often you go onto these accounts and they’ve only got two followers.

‘It’s just someone having a dig.’

He added: ‘Now there’s been a few saying they’re not going to watch unless I resign but we don’t take any of that seriously. It’s ridiculous! It’s a fun show, we trust the judges.

‘When they’re [trolls] saying “resign now” when you’ve been trying all week. It’s just daft.’





