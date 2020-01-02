strictly’s-kelvin-and-oti-will-reunite-for-new-dance-event-after-being-split-on-tour

Kelvin Fletcher won a legion of fans on his way to winning the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing crown alongside professional partner Oti Mabuse – and the pair have now announced that they will reunite for a new gig.

In a video released via Mabuse’s Instagram, the pair announced that they will dance together as part of a holiday experience at a special event in New York.

The duo will not appear as part of the upcoming Strictly tour as a result of Mabuse’s commitments as a judge on the dancing contest The Greatest Dancer, with Fletcher instead partnered with Janette Manrara.

Accompanying her Instagram post, Mabuse wrote, “I’m very excited to announce that I will be teaming up with my dance partner again, @kelvin_fletcher for a very special event with Imagine Cruising in New York on the 13th June.

“This exclusive event is the start of a holiday of a lifetime which will see you fly to New York for 3 nights where you will join us for a dance extravaganza!

“We will lead you through a day of dancing, fine dining, glitz and glamour! Before you embark on a 7 night full-board transatlantic cruise on board Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 back to Southampton.”

Fletcher saw off competition from Emma Barton and Karim Zeroaul to clinch the Glitterball during December’s final – having only been drafted into the show as a last-minute replacement for injured Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing.