strictly-stars-‘furious-after-measurement-details-leaked-online’

A number of Strictly Come Dancing stars have reportedly been angered after details of their measurements were released online.

The dress sizes and body measurements of Strictly stars Debbie McGee, Catherine Tyldesley, Anneka Rice and finalist Emma Barton have all apparently been published online, as part of an effort to sell the show’s cast-off dresses.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: “The stars weren’t told their measurements, which they’d given researchers at the start of the series, would be online for the world and his wife to see.

“A few have grumbled and politely asked the only details given are the dress size. It’s an unfortunate admin slip-up.”

The website in question allegedly sells a “choice of bespoke ballroom and Latin dresses seen on Strictly Come Dancing”.

The company has published the bust, waist and hip sizes of female stars like Catherine, whose gowns are now up for sale.

Meanwhile, Catherine previously insisted she planned to continue dancing following her exit from the BBC show in October.

The former soap star also heaped praise on her professional partner Johannes Radebe, saying he’d helped to change her life.

After being voted off the popular show, Catherine said on the show: “He is like, my best friend. And just … the opportunity to work with amazing people, and I never thought I’d say this, but I’m going to keep it up.

“I fell in love with it – and I’ve loved every second. This man has changed my life.”

Meanwhile, last year’s series saw Kelvin Fletcher win the show with pro dancer Oti Mabuse.

Speaking about his win during an appearance on Heart Breakfast, Kelvin said: “It still feels quite surreal. I remember standing there Saturday night and just before they announced the winner I was thinking, ‘what am I doing here? This is just crazy.’

“It’s just been amazing. I think it will take a few days to sink in. I just feel so privileged to have been a part of the show in the first place and then to walk away with that famous Glitterball was just insane.”

