strictly-come-dancing’s-shirley-ballas-victim-of-horrific-hand-delivered-hate-mail

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has shared a horrific hand-written hate letter which was sent to the theatre where she’s currently doing panto.

The head judge posted a video addressing the horrible message and published a picture of the abusive mail, which included disgusting lines such as ‘remove your head from your huge fat ae’ and branded her a ‘gobs’.

‘As we know I had quite a lot of bullying on Strictly this time and my Instagram inbox was full of horrific and horrendous messages,’ Shirley began.

‘But this has gone a step further now and I’ve had a hand-delivered message which I’m going to share with you. Hand-delivered to the Hippodrome, addressed to me, with not such nice comments or words.’

She continued: ‘My message for young people or anyone out there who receives awful messages, hate mail, or things from people who don’t know them is the issue is the other person’s issue, it’s not so much ours.

‘Even though I still do find it quite upsetting to go and perform and then read something like this from someone who doesn’t even know me, the message out there today is: Be strong going into 2020, really, really, really love yourself and don’t be fazed by the bullies.’

In the caption, Shirley added: ‘Well I guess this will never end. Cowardly to just drop off at my place of work. All the judges on Strictly are there to do the best job we can. Enough is enough now. Positive vibes for 2020 please.’

Shirley was targetted by sick trolls on Strictly last year and professional dancer AJ Pritchard even stepped in and begged fans to stop sending death threats.

Speaking to The Sun at The Global Gift Gala he said: ‘There is no excuse for the trolling and death threats. All the abuse they have been getting is not right.

‘People should just enjoy the show, it’s a great family show and focus on positivity.’

Strictly Come Dancing returns to the BBC later this year.





