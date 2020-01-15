strictly-come-dancing’s-giovanni-pernice-unsure-if-he’ll-return-to-show:-‘i’m-waiting-for-that-phone-call’

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

Strictly Come Dancing’s Giovanni Pernice is still in the dark about his potential return to the show.

The 29-year-old was paired up with Michelle Visage in last year’s competition, seeing them voted out after their routine to Madonna’s Vogue.

And it appears the professional dancer is unsure as to whether or not he’ll be back on the ballroom this winter.

When appearing on This Morning, the star spoke about the competition to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

He said: ‘We don’t know yet [if they’ll be returning to the show], we’re waiting for the phone call to arrive, I would love to do it again, it’s the best job a dancer could dance for.’

Noting that they usually find out in February, he continued: ‘One day it will happen to me that I’ll be back on strictly and ready to win.’

Giovanni then spoke about his final dance with Michelle, and how he was shocked that no one picked up the phone to vote.

‘Something happened with Vogue,’ he explained: ‘We tried to put something different on show and it didn’t work in the sense of votes.’

He added: ‘We loved to do that something different, yes we do the Cha Cha Cha and the Salsa, that’s what the show’s about, but you want to challenge yourself you want to try new things.

‘But for some reason, the people didn’t vote.’

Holly was quick to turn the conversation to Giovanni’s Pussycat Doll partner, Ashley Roberts, and asked how the girls are getting on.

The guest smirked: ‘She is good and in LA right now, they’re doing their new song, very exciting, but they’re back on the road.’

Whether or not the duo would show off their dance moves together: ‘Maybe if we have time, we have spoken about this.’

Giovanni was on the show to promote his upcoming tour, to which he teased has Queen and Freddie Mercury influences, and he’ll also be showcasing a new talent.

The Morning continues weekdays on ITV at 10am.





