strictly-come-dancing-the-live-tour-review,-arena-birmingham:-stacey-fails-to-rouse-the-crowd,-but-kelvin-still-thrills

He came. He danced. He conquered. That pretty much sums up 2019 Strictly champion Kelvin Fletcher who, as a last-minute addition to the original line-up (replacing an injured Jamie Laing), went from zero to hero within nanoseconds of stepping on to the dance floor.

His opening Samba routine sent jaws to the floor when he displayed a natural flare for the notoriously difficult dance and his wattage never dimmed as he powered through the competition to lift the Glitterball trophy three months later. Fletcher is a star, and, arguably, the best amateur that Strictly has seen over its 17 series.

Unsurprisingly, he was the main attraction on the opening night of the Strictly Tour, a condensed version of the TV series that draws tens of thousands of eager fans out on an unforgiving January evening to witness seven of the pro-celebrity couples battling it out for the nightly prize.

It’s a glorious production, and, since the TV show only allows over-14s in its audience, it is also the closest that excitable young fans can get to their dance idols. The Thursday-night audience in Birmingham was decidedly flat, though, and you can’t help wondering if the absence of youth and groups of partying revellers played a part – a misstep, maybe, to schedule the opener on a school night.

Host Stacey Dooley – who won Strictly to thundering applause with professional partner and now boyfriend Kevin Clifton in 2018 – failed to rouse the Arena audience into giving more than a few polite whoops. Dooley is a warm and likeable character, and is used to a certain pressure having made 90 documentaries for the BBC exploring topics as diverse as slavery, suicide bombers and the global financial crisis.