strictly-come-dancing-star-kevin-clifton-hints-he-could-quit-the-show

One-time Strictly Come Dancing champion Kevin Clifton has hinted that he could quit the show.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Kevin opened up to hosts Dan Walker and Louise Minchin.

Asked if he was set to return this year, Kevin admitted he won’t find out if the BBC want him back till later in the year.

Kevin made the shock comments during an appearance on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC)

However, Kevin – who lifted the Glitterball Trophy in 2018 with girlfriend Stacey Dooley – has admitted he may be set to quit the show that made him famous.

Read more: Alesha Dixon “axed by modelling agency” after “snubbing high street brands”

He said: “Yeah, it’s much later in the year that we get phone calls.”

I don’t know about Anton Du Beke length of time because that is a long time.

Kevin added: “It’s always like a clean sheet of paper every year. It’s not like: ‘Oh I’m doing it for the next five years.'”

He explained: “They will call us at some point and say: ‘This is our plan for this year.'”

Kevin won the show in 2018 with now-girlfriend Stacey Dooley (Credit: BBC)

However, while he admitted that the show is “the best show on TV”, he may not stick around forever.

Asked by Dan if he would stay on Strictly for “Anton Du Beke length of time”, Kevin revealed he was unsure.

Read more: Princes William and Harry mend their two-year rift

He admitted: “I don’t know about Anton Du Beke length of time because that is a long time.”

Kevin added: “I love the show for me it is still the best show on TV – obviously apart from BBC Breakfast. But I do love it.”

Kevin was paired with Alex Scott for the 2019 series (Credit: BBC)

However, the Strictly favourite – who was paired with Alex Scott during the 2019 series – joked that there was one thing that would make him sign on for one more series.

Addressing Louise and Dan, he said: “If you two are doing Strictly I will definitely be doing it.”

Last year’s crop of Strictly stars are currently midway through the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour. Kevin isn’t taking part.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.