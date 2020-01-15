street-dancer-3d-song-lagdi-lahore-di-sees-varun-dhawan,-shradhha-kapoor,-nora-fatehi-match-steps

After creating a buzz with the reprise version of ‘Muqabla,’ the makers of Streer Dancer 3D have released yet another remake from their jukebox. Titled ‘Lagdi Lahore Di,’ the song is a revamped of Guru Randhawa’s original hit ‘Lahore.’

The groovy track is composed by Sachin and Jigar. While Randhawa has sung and written the lyrics of the rehashed version as well, singer Tulsi Kumar has also contributed to the vocals.

Varun Dhawan in a still from the song | Twitter

The song sees Varun Dhawan, Shradhha Kapoor, and Nora Fatehi match steps on various exotic locations, from bridges, streets to high-rise rooftops.

Previously, the makers also released a foot-tapping number ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0,’ which saw competitors Varun and Shraddha prepare for a dance face-off. In ‘Dua Karo,’ Varun’s emotional dance sequence seemed like a faint reminder of ABCD 2 song ‘Chunar.’ The poignant track is sung by Arijit Singh, Bohemia, and Sachin-Jigar.

Street Dancer 3D trailer, released on 18 December, portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Shraddha Kapoor as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora feature in supporting roles.

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed “India’s biggest dance film,” director Remo D’Souza had clarified the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said to Mid-Day, “This is completely different from the earlier franchise. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

