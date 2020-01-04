street-dancer-3d-song-illegal-weapon-2.0-sees-shraddha-kapoor,-varun-dhawan-gear-up-for-high-stake-dance-off

After the revamped ‘Muqabla’ and the party number ‘Garmi,’ the makers of Street Dancer 3D have dropped the third song from the lineup, ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0.’ The song will serve as Shraddha Kapoor’s introductory number in the movie, reports Mid-Day.

Rivals Inayat (Shraddha Kapoor) and Sahej (Varun Dhawan) whirl, twirl, and shake a leg in perfectly choreographed and coordinated dance moves. They break-dance and hip-hop across the streets of an urban space, challenging each other to up their game at every beat.

Watch the song here

The game is on 😎 They are coming to storm the streets with #IllegalWeapon2, out now!#StreetDancer3Dhttps://t.co/WiQSJjo5pm@Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @norafatehi @PDdancing @remodsouza @Lizelle1238 @iamDivyaKhosla @dthevirus31 @punitjpathak @TheRaghav_Juyal @sushantgm0 — Bhushan Kumar (@itsBhushanKumar) January 4, 2020

In an interaction with Mid-Day, director Remo D’Souza reveals Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan belong to different dance groups, and keep competing with each other. In ‘Illegal weapon 2.0‘, the two groups meet for the first time. The director further says the makers were looking for a groovy number for the sequence when producer Bhushan Kumar recommended the 2018 hit. “We realised it could be a perfect song to introduce Shraddha’s character. We have retained the music and hook line, but have changed the lyrics. We have pumped up the groove and added a street mix vibe to the track,” Remo states. ‘Illegal Weapon’ is a Punjabi single sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Garry Sandhu. Ahead of the release of the song, a promo video was also launched. Check it out here

The first song released by the makers was ‘Muqabla,’ a rehashed version of Prabhu Deva’s iconic number ‘Muqabla Muqabla’ from the 1994 film Humse Hai Muqabla. The song features Prabhu, Varun, and Shraddha locking and popping with ease, as they sway to the classic dance steps from the songs. There are many other interesting formations and rain dance sequences in the rehashed song.

The trailer, released on 18 December, portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer and Shraddha as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 15: 27: 33 IST