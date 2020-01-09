street-dancer-3d-song-dua-karo-sees-varun-dhawan-in-a-pensive-mood,-introspecting-on-his-mistakes

After releasing the foot-tapping number ‘Illegal Weapon 2.0.’, makers of Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D have shared a poignant track titled ‘Dua Karo’.

Arijit Singh, Bohemia and Sachin-Jigar have lent their voices for the track. The lyrics of ‘Dua Karo’ are by Priya Saraiya and the track is composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Varun Dhawan in a still from the song | Twitter

‘Dua Karo’ opens to Dhawan’s character facing a clash with his friends, after they accuse him of lying and treachery. The song then switches to montages of Dhawan introspecting himself on busy streets, walking on bridges and trying to make up with his friends. In a dance sequence, ‘Dua Karo’ seems like a faint reminder of ABCD 2 song ‘Chunar’.

Check out the song here

Bringing the rhythm and the soul of street dancers to life! #DuaKaro, out now. Hindi: https://t.co/gqdk1d8Njw#ODevaDeva (Telugu): https://t.co/7wAlT5KCMs#MaravenYenAdayaalam (Tamil): https://t.co/etUh7xtHqE@Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @norafatehi @PDdancing @remodsouza — TSeries (@TSeries) January 9, 2020

The first song released by the makers was ‘Muqabla,’ a rehashed version of Prabhu Deva’s iconic number ‘Muqabla Muqabla‘ from the 1994 film Humse Hai Muqabla. The song features Prabhu, Varun, and Shraddha locking and popping with ease, as they sway to the classic dance steps from the songs. There are many other interesting formations and rain dance sequences in the rehashed song.

The trailer, released on 18 December, portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer and Shraddha as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora Fatehi feature in supporting roles.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza. Street Dancer 3D is slated to release on 24 January, alongside Kangana Ranaut-starrer sports drama Panga.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 15: 00: 09 IST