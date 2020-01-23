Street Dancer 3D critics review: Varun Dhawan – Shraddha Kapoor film mostly gets 4 stars

Still from Street Dancer 3D

With Street Dancer, Varun Dhawan has proved once again that he will always remain a part of films that will not only be commercially successful but will also be liked by the critics. After the debacle over Chhichore and Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor is also back and how! The early critics’ reviews have started pouring in and everyone seems to have fallen-in-love with the film.

Not just Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor, even Nora Fatehi has managed to wow the critics with her moves and her twerks. The film surely adds much more to Nora’s career who was moving towards being typecast as an item girl only.

Taran Adarsh went with 4 stars: #OneWordReview…#StreetDancer3D: DELIGHTFUL. Will dance its way into your hearts… Remo gets it right… Aces: Choreography. Drama. Music. Emotions… #Varun, #Shraddha, #PrabhuDheva sparkle… Yet another #BoxOffice winner of 2020. #StreetDancer3DReview

Siddharth Kannan went with 4.5 stars: Electrifying Dance Performances! World class Special Effects! A ‘Cause’ that makes u feel & think! #StreetDancer3D will make every bone of urs groove! Every Street will celebrate ‘Street Dancer 3!’4.5 ⭐️ #StreetDancer3DReview #SidK @TSeries @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor @Norafatehi

Times of India went with 3.5 stars: ‘Street Dancer 3D’ does have a strong message to send across to its audience – that of love in the face of adversity, compassion towards those we know and those we don’t, and stresses upon the importance of friendship over personal gains. If not for the story, watch it for the love of dance. And, get ready to groove and move!

Box office Bollywood went with 4.5 stars: #StreetDancer3DReview: One Word: BLOCKBUSTER #VarunDhawan #ShraddhaKapoor Mind Blowing, #NoraFatehi Special Surprised. Electrifying Dance StepsWith Good Storyline, Music & Cinematography Are Perfect. Must Watch Twice. @Varun_dvn @ShraddhaKapoor

Catch News: The film begins on a stunning note. The introduction piece is well shot which sets the mood. Apart from Varun and Shraddha’s entry, Nora’s entry will set your hearts on blaze in this chilly cold weather. The climax has enough drama and entertainment to keep its audience glued to their chairs. The film ends on a touching note

PeepingMoon went with 4 stars: #StreetDancer3DReview: #VarunDhawan, #ShraddhaKapoor, #NoraFatehi and #Prabhudeva account for an engrossing film topped with world-class dancing