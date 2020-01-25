street-dancer-3d-box-office-collection:-varun-dhawan,-shraddha-kapoor’s-dance-drama-makes-rs-10.26-cr-on-first-day

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor’s Street Dancer 3D performed well on the first day of its release. The movie, directed by choreographer-turned-director Remo D’Souza, has earned Rs 10.26 crore. It released alongside Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga, which has earned Rs 2.70 crore at the box office.

Check out Street Dancer 3D’s current figures here

Trade analysts have said that film’s business has been affected in Mumbai because of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior‘s dominance at the ticketing counters. The period drama, featuring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan and Kajol in the lead, released on 10 January along with Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak and has since been trending at the box office. Tanhaji has now surpassed the Rs 200-crore mark.

Street Dancer 3D portrays Dhawan as an Indian dancer, and Shraddha Kapoor as a performer from Pakistan. Shakti Mohan, Aparkshakti Khurana, and Nora feature in supporting roles. Mohan will make her Bollywood debut with the film.

While Street Dancer 3D has been dubbed “India’s biggest dance film,” director Remo D’Souza had clarified the movie is unrelated to his other directorial, the ABCD franchise. He said to Mid-Day, “This is completely different from the earlier franchise. Although we are exploring different forms of dance, including jazz and contemporary, when these dance forms are incorporated on the street, they become completely different.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Lizelle D’Souza.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 12: 34: 22 IST