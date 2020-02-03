Streatham terror incident: Suspect wore hoax bomb device during 'Islamist-related' attack

The suspect shot dead in the Streatham terror attack was wearing a fake bomb device, police have now confirmed.

It comes as footage shows police cautiously approaching him after the shooting, then backing away shouting at members of the public to clear the area.

The man was gunned down at around 2pm on Sunday in Streatham High Road after stabbing a man and a woman – the man remains in a life-threatening condition.

A third victim, a woman, suffered minor injuries said to have been caused by glass that smashed when a police officer fired his weapon.

London Metropolitan Police say they believe the incident was Islamist-related and said the man was being surveilled and was killed as part of a “proactive Counter Terrorism operation”.

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said in a statement: “As part of a proactive Counter Terrorism operation, armed officers were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

“A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended.”

DAC D’Orsi said officers managed to quickly establish the device was a hoax.

She added: “The situation has been contained and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident. The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related.

“However as you would expect, officers continue to work in the area to ensure there is no continuing danger to the public and that all evidence is gathered. Streatham High Road remains closed at this time, and cordons are in place. We will reopen these as soon as we can.”

While police say it is an isolated incident, extra police patrols are being placed in the area to reassure the public and people are being asked to “remain vigilant and report any concerns they have to police”.

DAC D’Orsi said: “My thoughts are with the victims and their loved-ones at this time.

“We would like to thank the numerous members of the public who assisted officers and ambulance staff this afternoon following a very confusing and alarming incident.”

One witness described seeing the man apparently carrying a weapon with “silver canisters on his chest” being shot in front of a Boots store.

Another said members of the public came to the aid of victims, with one saying she had been stabbed.

People took shelter in nearby shops as the incident unfolded on the busy south London high street.

A 19-year-old student from Streatham, who did not want to be named, told the PA news agency: “I was crossing the road when I saw a man with a machete and silver canisters on his chest being chased by what I assume was an undercover police officer, as they were in civilian clothing.

“The man was then shot. I think I heard three gunshots but I can’t quite remember.

“After that, I ran into the library to get to safety.

“From the library, I saw a load of ambulances and armed police officers arrive on the scene.”

Kiranjeet Singh, 38, told the Sun Online the suspected terrorist stole a 10inch knife from his brother’s bargain shop before leaving a trail of injured people in his wake.

He stabbed a terrified woman in the back before she ran away screaming in pain, another witness said, before slashing a young man in the chest with a “huge knife”.

Residents and people from across the UK have reacted in shock and disbelief in the wake of the incident.

Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party and councillor for the St Leonard’s ward on Lambeth Council, told PA: “There’s absolute shock and disbelief from residents that are around. There was an immediate sense of panic and fear when it happened.”

In a statement, London Mayor Sadiq Khan praised the emergency services as “the best of us”, adding: “Terrorists seek to divide us and to destroy our way of life – here in London we will never let them succeed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said their thoughts were with the injured.

Mr Johnson has returned to Downing Street from Chequers to lead the government’s response to the latest terrorist incident to hit the country.

A series of terror attacks has brought horror to the streets of Britain in recent years.

The latest saw a man shot dead by armed police officers in Streatham, south London, on Sunday, with the Metropolitan Police declaring it as a “terrorist-related” incident.

Here are some of the major domestic incidents in recent years:

May 22, 2013

Fusilier Lee Rigby died as a result of multiple cut and stab wounds after being attacked in Woolwich, south-east London, by extremists Michael Adebolajo and Michael Adebowale. Adebolajo was given a whole-life term and Adebowale was jailed for a minimum of 45 years.

June 16, 2016

Labour MP Jo Cox was stabbed 15 times and shot three times outside her constituency surgery in Birstall, near Leeds, a week before the EU referendum. Neo-Nazi Thomas Mair, who shouted “Britain first” in the attack, was given a whole life sentence for the murder.

March 22, 2017

Kent-born Khalid Masood, 52, was shot dead by police after he drove a rental car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before fatally stabbing Pc Keith Palmer, 48, in the Palace of Westminster’s forecourt. US tourist Kurt Cochran, Romanian tourist Andreea Cristea, and Britons Aysha Frade and Leslie Rhodes were also killed.

May 22, 2017

Around 10.30pm British-born Salman Abedi, 22, walked into the foyer of Manchester Arena as crowds streamed out of an Ariana Grande concert and detonated a device packed with shrapnel, killing 22 people, including children.

June 3, 2017

A white van hit pedestrians on London Bridge before three men got out of the vehicle and began stabbing people in nearby Borough Market, leaving eight people dead and 48 injured. Khuram Butt, Rachid Redouane and Youssef Zaghba were shot dead by police minutes later.

June 19, 2017

A group of Muslim worshippers were hit after a van slammed into them near Finsbury Park Mosque, north London, after many of them had attended evening prayers during the holy month of Ramadan. One person died. Darren Osborne was jailed for at least 43 years after being found guilty of murder and attempted murder.

September 15, 2017

Ahmed Hassan’s homemade bomb partially exploded on a London Underground rush hour train at Parsons Green, injuring more than 50 people. He was sentenced to life with a minimum jail term of 34 years.

November 29, 2019

Jack Merrit, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, were stabbed to death by Usman Khan, 28, at a prisoner rehabilitation event. A man and two women were also injured before Khan, who was released from prison on licence in December 2018, was shot dead by armed officers on London Bridge.