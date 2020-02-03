streatham-terror-attack:-what-we-know-so-far

Anti-terror police are continuing their investigation into how two people were stabbed in Streatham.

Convicted terrorist Sudesh Amman is the man believed to have been shot by police as the attack and his background has revealed a man described in court as having a life goal to die a martyr.

Here is what we know so far about the incident:

The attack took place on Streatham High Road at about 2pm.

Police said two people were stabbed, while a third received minor injuries. All were taken to hospital by ambulance.

One man in his 40s is no longer considered to be in a life-threatening condition following treatment.

A woman in her 50s received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and was discharged from hospital.

Another woman in her 20s was believed to have been injured by glass following the discharge of a police firearm and continues to receive treatment.

Police are “confident” the suspect is 20-year-old Sudesh Amman, who was convicted of terrorism offences in 2018. It is understood he was recently released from prison.

At his sentencing in December 2018 his fascination with carrying out an attack was revealed.

The suspect was wearing a hoax device when he was shot in a “proactive counter-terrorism surveillance operation” after being followed on foot by armed officers.

The attack was declared a “terrorist incident”, with police believing it to be “Islamist-related”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would announce plans for “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” following the attack.

Two homes in south London and Bishop’s Stortford have been raided by anti-terror police. No arrests have been made.

Additional reporting by PA Media