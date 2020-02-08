streatham-terror-attack:-police-to-return-to-scene-to-launch-appeal-one-week-after-knife-attack

Police will return to Streatham a week after a convicted terrorist stabbed two people while under surveillance.

Sudesh Amman was shot dead by police last Sunday after grabbing a knife from a shop and attacking two bystanders in Streatham High Road, south London.

The 20-year-old, who was wearing a fake suicide belt, had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, but was freed automatically halfway through his sentence on January 23.

Scotland Yard said officers will visit the Streatham High Road area on Sunday to hand out leaflets appealing for information.

A police officer is seen near a site where a man was shot by armed officers in Streatham (REUTERS)

Commander Richard Smith, head of the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “We continue to carry out extensive inquiries and our focus remains on ensuring there is no wider threat connected with this incident.

“However, we are confident that this was an isolated incident and we have found nothing to suggest that this was anything other than the attacker acting completely on his own.

“Whilst we’ve already spoken to many people who witnessed the attack, we are still keen to speak with anyone who may have seen what happened last Sunday and who may have information that could still be useful to our inquiries.

Police activity outside a property on Leigham Court Road, Streatham, following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (PA)

“To that end we will have officers in the Streatham area on Sunday – a week on from the attack – giving out appeal leaflets and speaking with members of the public.”

Amman was put under 24-hour police surveillance on his release after it is understood security services regarded him as an “extremely concerning individual”, and an armed police team was tailing him on the day of the attack.

Detectives have identified more than 100 witnesses to the incident and seized more than 250 exhibits, while a team of officers are reviewing hours of CCTV footage.

There have been searches at an address in Streatham and another in Bishop’s Stortford, Hertfordshire.

A man in his 40s, who was seriously injured in the attack, remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Two other women who were injured – one in her 50s who was stabbed, and one in her 20s who was injured by glass following the discharge of a police firearm – have already been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said they are co-operating with the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call police in confidence on 0800 789 321.