Streatham terror attack: Police raid two houses in south London and Bishop's Stortford

Two homes have been raided by anti-terror police following Sunday’s Streatham attack that left three people injured.

The Metropolitan Police said they had executed search warrants at two residential addresses in south London and Bishop’s Stortford.

No arrests had been made.

The raids came after two people were stabbed in Streatham at about 2pm on Sunday and a convicted terrorist, Sudesh Amman, was shot dead by police.

A man in his 40s is no longer considered to have life-threatening injuries.

A woman, in her 50s, who had non-life threatening injuries has been discharged from hospital.

A third person, a woman in his 20s, received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of a police firearm and continues to receive treatment.

A Met spokesman said after the two raids: “Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to carry out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace.”