streatham-terror-attack:-police-raid-two-houses-in-south-london-and-bishop&apos;s-stortford

Streatham terror attack: Police raid two houses in south London and Bishop's Stortford

News
John koli0

Two homes have been raided by anti-terror police following Sunday’s Streatham attack that left three people injured.

The Metropolitan Police said they had executed search warrants at two residential addresses in south London and Bishop’s Stortford.

No arrests had been made.

The raids came after two people were stabbed in Streatham at about 2pm on Sunday and a convicted terrorist, Sudesh Amman, was shot dead by police.

A man in his 40s is no longer considered to have life-threatening injuries.

A woman, in her 50s, who had non-life threatening injuries has been discharged from hospital.

A third person, a woman in his 20s, received minor injuries believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of a police firearm and continues to receive treatment.

A Met spokesman said after the two raids: “Detectives from the Counter Terrorism Command continue to carry out fast-time enquiries into the circumstances of the attack in Streatham High Road.

“No arrests have been made and enquiries continue at pace.”

Related Posts

super-bowl-2020-live-nfl-score-and-results:-kansas-city-chiefs-vs-san-francisco-49ers-live-stream

Super Bowl 2020 LIVE NFL score and results: Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers live stream

John koli
police-tumble-mcdonald&apos;s-off-to-customer-after-seizing-transport-driver&apos;s-vehicle

Police tumble McDonald's off to customer after seizing transport driver's vehicle

John koli
failed-witness-vote-paves-way-for-donald-trump&apos;s-acquittal-in-impeachment-trial

Failed witness vote paves way for Donald Trump's acquittal in impeachment trial

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *