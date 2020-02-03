Streatham terror attack: Mother of suspect Sudesh Amman is 'disgusted' by his actions

The mother of a convicted terrorist who was shot dead after two people were stabbed in Streatham is said to be “disgusted” by his actions.

Haleema Khan, 41, has rejected his extremist beliefs and is “very upset” with her 20-year-old son, a source close to the family told MailOnline.

Sudesh Amman was living with his mother and five younger brothers in Harrow, north west London, the site reported, when he was jailed in December 2018 for terror related offences.

The source said: “Haleema is disgusted by what he has done and his beliefs, but she is a mother and has lost a son so she is very upset and sad.

Streatham terror attack – In pictures

“But they are relieved that he wasn’t able to kill anyone. It has hit them very hard, but now they are trying to get his body from the police as soon as possible and bury him.

“This is done as quickly as one can for Muslims as is custom and prayers for him will begin shortly.”

A former neighbour of Amman who also spoke to the Mail said Ms Khan believed her son was wrongly convicted in 2018.

Savita Khimani, 51, said: “After he was convicted last the mother still believed her son was wrongly accused and hadn’t done anything.

Police at the scene of the attack on Monday (PA)

“The last time I spoke to her was about three months ago. They went very quiet. Last time we asked the police what happened and we were scared because armed police were here all the time.

‘We’ve never had any issues with them and we just had casual conversation to be honest. The brothers never addressed anything about him being sent to prison.”

Her son, Jignesh Khimani, 20, who reportedly went to school with Amman added: “He was a normal boy at Park High school. He kept himself to himself. He was a quiet lad.

Police cordon off a property in south London (PA)

“There were no red flags at all. He did have friends. The family all acted normal. I would see the brothers out and about but we never saw his dad. Sudesh had no social media whatsoever.”

Amman had recently been released from prison and was under surveillance when he attacked people on Streatham High Street on Sunday and was shot dead by police.

He had been jailed for possessing and distributing terrorist documents in December 2018, and was freed in the past six weeks.