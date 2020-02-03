streatham-terror-attack-live:-updates-after-man-shot-by-armed-police-after-knife-rampage

A man has been shot by armed police during a terrorist-related incident in south London .

A number of people are believed to have been stabbed, Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Unmarked police cars descended on the scene, in Streatham High Road, at around 2.30pm on Sunday.

Dozens of emergency services workers are at the scene and members of the public are being asked to avoid the area.

Live Updates

2020-02-02T15:56:39.133Z

Update from London Ambulance Service: A spokeswoman for the service said: “We were called at 1.58pm today to reports of an incident in Streatham High Road.“We are working closely with the other emergency services and are treating a number of patients at the scene.“We will provide more details as soon as they are available.”

2020-02-02T15:54:46.480Z

What we know so far?Police are still at the scene in Streatham High Road where officers shot a man.The Metropolitan Police are yet to confirm the man is dead.An unconfirmed number of people have been stabbed.It has been declared a terror-related incident.Read more…

2020-02-02T15:48:59.160Z

Good afternoon.Welcome to our live updates on the incident in Streatham.