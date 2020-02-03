Streatham terror attack latest: Boris Johnson 'to overhaul terror response system' as suspect is named as Sudesh Amman

News

Three people were stabbed in the attack but none are in life threatening condition

The man shot dead by police following a stabbing attack in south London was a convicted terrorist who had recently been released from prison, it has emerged.

It is understood that Sudesh Amman, 20, who has not yet been formally identified but who police are “confident” was the attacker, was freed in the past six weeks after serving half of his sentence for terror offences.

Three people were injured in Sunday afternoon’s “Islamist-related” attack on Streatham High Road, but none are in a life-threatening condition.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce plans on Monday for “fundamental changes to the system for dealing with those convicted of terrorism offences” following the attack.

2020-02-03T07:15:03.260Z

Streatham suspect's 'life goal was to carry out terror attack'Sudesh Amman, the man shot dead after two people were stabbed in Streatham , had been fascinated with carrying out a terror atrocity using a knife, a court had previously been warned. Amman's fantasies had been revealed at the Old Bailey when he was sentenced to three years and four months for possessing and distributing terrorist documents a little over a year ago.

2020-02-02T23:14:17.463Z

Amman is believed to have been back on the streets for just a few weeks before the stabbing attack – fulfilling one of his so-called life goals of dying a martyr.Following his arrest in 2018, police found a notepad in the North West London College student’s home, in which the phrase “life goals” had been scrawled.“Top of the list, above family activities, was dying a martyr and going to ‘Jannah’ – the afterlife,” Alexis Boon, then head of the Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command, said after he was jailed.

2020-02-02T22:55:37.173Z

The man’s body has been removed from the scene.

2020-02-02T22:18:10.653Z

Armed officers were following Sudesh Amman on foot when he attacked members of the public.

2020-02-02T22:13:16.286Z

Streatham suspect named as convicted terror offender Sudesh Amman

2020-02-02T21:06:44.293Z

More details on the offender: The man shot dead is believed to have been released at the end of January, Whitehall sources have told journalists.He had served half of his jail term.He was under strict licencing terms and was under surveillance.

2020-02-02T20:55:27.543Z

The Independent Office of Police Conduct has confirmed it will conduct an investigation into the incident as is required whenever lethal force is used by officers.“We have been advised by the Met of the fatal police shooting earlier today, and declared an independent investigation at 3.30pm. We have investigators in the area. Our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident.“It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public.”We have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct inquiries as part of their related investigations.”

2020-02-02T20:48:49.413Z

Revealed: A Whitehall source has told journalists the Streatham terror suspect had only been released from prison in the last few daysThe source said the man shot dead was serving a sentence for the possession and distribution of extremist material.He had been released under current legal guidelines despite authorities having concerns about the man’s behaviour, and language, which suggested he still held extremist views.”The public will look at this case and say why was this individual not kept behind bars and the Prime Minister shares that view,” the Whitehall source said.After Boris Johnson held a meeting with senior police and intelligence officers tonight, he is planning to propose a change in the law to prevent this type of incident from happening again.

2020-02-02T20:28:05.766Z

Residents who live within the cordon are still waiting to return to their homes.Officers have told them they are not sure when the cordon will come down but it could be tomorrow.

2020-02-02T20:28:01.956Z

Detectives have now left the White Lion pub where they have been based during the investigation.

2020-02-02T20:10:03.973Z

Forensics are continuing to comb the scene for clues and can be seen taking photographs and taking measurements on the ground.Some are taking notes while others are crouching on the ground and examining the area.One bus has also been moved inside the cordon to another area further down towards Streatham Hill station. It is not clear if it has been removed from the cordon completely.

2020-02-02T19:46:15.436Z

DAC D’Orsi’s statement concluded: “We would like to thank the numerous members of the public who assisted officers and ambulance staff this afternoon following a very confusing and alarming incident.“Public safety is obviously our top priority and to reassure the public we will be enhancing police patrols in the area.“I would ask anyone with information, images or footage of the incident that this be shared with our investigation team. Image and video can be shared via the UK Police Image appeal website at www.ukpoliceimageappeal.com.“Anyone with information that could assist with the investigation can call police, in confidence, on 0800 789 321. In an emergency call 999.“I would also like to reiterate our earlier pleas for common sense and restraint in circulating pictures and videos of this incident – including images of the officers involved and of the victims.“I would also ask the public to continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns they have to police.”

2020-02-02T19:46:07.203Z

DAC D’Orsi’s statement added: “Cordons were put in place and it was quickly established that this was a hoax device.“Three victims have been taken to south London hospitals. One man is being treated as life-threatening, one woman has non-life threatening injuries and another woman has minor injuries.“My thoughts are with the victims and their loved-ones at this time.“The situation has been contained and officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are now leading an investigation into the incident. The incident was quickly declared as a terrorist incident and we believe it to be Islamist-related.“However as you would expect, officers continue to work in the area to ensure there is no continuing danger to the public and that all evidence is gathered. Streatham High Road remains closed at this time, and cordons are in place. We will reopen these as soon as we can.”

2020-02-02T19:46:02.243Z

Latest: Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Lucy D’Orsi said in a statement:“At approximately 2pm on Sunday, February 2 two people were stabbed in Streatham High Road, Lambeth.“As part of a proactive Counter Terrorism operation, armed officers were in immediate attendance and shot a male suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene. A third person also received minor injuries – believed to have been caused by glass following the discharge of the police firearm.“A device was found strapped to the body of the suspect and specialist officers attended.”

2020-02-02T19:23:38.886Z

BREAKING: Police confirm they believe the attack was Islamist-relatedThe Metropolitan Police have released more details about today’s terrorist attack in Streatham.DAC Lucy D’Orsi confirmed a device had been found strapped to the suspect but that it was quickly established to be a hoax device.The force also confirmed it believed the attack was Islamist-related.

2020-02-02T19:15:19.213Z

Jonathan Bartley, co-leader of the Green Party and councillor for the St Leonard’s ward on Lambeth Council has commented more on the incident.He said: “There’s absolute shock and disbelief from residents that are around. There was an immediate sense of panic and fear when it happened.“My partner was just down at the traffic lights and a woman ran up and said ‘there’s been a shooting’ and another broke down next to her and said she feared for her daughter’s life.“There is that initial sense of fear and worry when this happens. But when you see the emergency services respond, you suddenly feel reassured.“The police called it a terrorist incident very quickly and very early on.”

2020-02-02T19:14:07.390Z

A police forensics officer stands over a bag at the scene.

2020-02-02T18:22:59.750Z

Jeremy Corbyn thanks police and emergency servicesLabour leader Jeremy Corbyn posted his thanks to those who have been dealing with the terror-related incident in London on Sunday.“My thoughts go out to those injured and affected by the incident in Streatham,” tweeted the leader of the opposition.“I would like to thank the police and emergency services for their dedication and quick response.”

2020-02-02T18:22:22.563Z

A British Red Cross spokeswoman said: “Our sympathies are with those affected by this afternoon’s incident in Streatham.“We are in communication with the authorities leading the response and are closely monitoring the situation.“We are ready to make the UK Solidarity Fund available to those affected by the attack.“The fund was set up in 2017 following the attacks in Manchester and London and offers financial support to victims of terror attacks in need anywhere in the UK.”

2020-02-02T18:03:41.630Z

BREAKING: Three people injured in the terror incident – one is in a life-threatening condition, police have confirmed.Police are in the process of tracking down and informing the family of the injured person who is currently in a life-threatening condition.Two others are injured and being treated in hospital.The force is waiting to release facts about the case.