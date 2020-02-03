streatham-incident:-armed-police-in-south-london-amid-reports-of-man-&apos;shot-in-street&apos;

Streatham incident: Armed police in south London amid reports of man 'shot in street'

News
John koli

Armed police have cordoned off a road in south London amid reports of a man being shot in the street. 

Officers were called to the incident outside a supermarket in Streatham on Sunday afternoon. 

A spokesman for Lambeth MPS said: “Officers are dealing with an incident in Streatham.

“More updates to come, we will share information as we have it.”

A number of unconfirmed reports on social media suggested a man had been shot, with people nearby saying they heard gun shots. 

Metropolitan Police has been approached for more details. 

More follows…

