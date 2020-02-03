Streatham incident: Armed police in south London amid reports of man 'shot in street'
Armed police have cordoned off a road in south London amid reports of a man being shot in the street.
Officers were called to the incident outside a supermarket in Streatham on Sunday afternoon.
A spokesman for Lambeth MPS said: “Officers are dealing with an incident in Streatham.
“More updates to come, we will share information as we have it.”
A number of unconfirmed reports on social media suggested a man had been shot, with people nearby saying they heard gun shots.
Metropolitan Police has been approached for more details.
More follows…
