Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman's ex-girlfriend 'left haunted' by stabbing spree

The ex-girlfriend of the Streatham terrorist has said she has been left “haunted” by 20-year-old’s stabbing spree.

Sudesh Amman was shot dead by armed police after he stabbed two people on Sunday just days after being released from prison.

On Monday, his ex-girlfriend told ITV News that she felt trapped during her one-year relationship with Amman, who was jailed in December 2018 for terror offences.

​While together, the Islamic State supporter urged her to kill her “disbeliever” parents and told her that any Muslim not supporting IS were apostates.

Now his ex-girlfriend has told Sky News anonymously that the attack has left her “haunted”.

Emergency services at the scene of the Streatham terror attack (Getty Images)

She said: “I’m shattered by the situation.

“I’ve erased most of it from my mind. It happened many years ago now. I am trying to recover from it.

“It is haunting me and it is something I don’t want to talk about every single day.”

She added: “My heart goes out to all the people affected by the attack. It is so tragic.”

Forensic officers at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (PA)

In an earlier interview with ITV, she said the relationship started well but it quickly became clear that “something was not quite right”.

She said: “He never hurt me physically, but emotionally and psychologically he did. I felt trapped. I tried to deal with it by myself, but it affected me tremendously.

‘”Even though it was a long time ago I still feel like I’m having to look over my shoulder.

“I just live in fear – it shouldn’t’ be like this. But it’s given me some closure that I don’t feel trapped in a situation anymore.”

Streatham terror attack – In pictures

She added: “It’s really opened my eyes – you think you know a person, but you don’t. People should be careful. I feel hugely betrayed – this was someone I trusted, and now I’ve got to live with this the rest of my life.

“I haven’t heard from him for a long time, I don’t know what happened to him in prison.

“I didn’t believe in his ideology, I didn’t condone it, I didn’t agree with it and I never will, but I couldn’t stop it.”

Amman was wearing a hoax explosive vest when he was shot in Streatham High Road by police, who were tracking him as part of a surveillance operation.

Three people were injured during the rampage, including a man in his forties, who was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Another woman, in her 20s, suffered minor injuries from glass after police discharged a firearm.

The third victim was identified as nursery school teacher Monika Luftner , 51, was knifed in the back as she cycled home.

Monika Luftner, 51, was the first victim knifed by Sudesh Amman

The mother-of-one is “extremely lucky” to be alive after she was attacked shortly after drinking coffee with her family and friends at a cafe.

Seconds later Amman was shot dead by undercover police.

Witnesses said the popular teacher, who had earlier dropped her 12-year-old daughter off with friends, screamed “he stabbed me”.

She was released from hospital five hours after the attack and is now recovering at her home near Streatham.

Police at the scene following the terror attack in Streatham High Road (PA)

Her husband said today: “I can confirm that my wife is the woman who was stabbed.”

Ms Luftner works at St Bede’s Catholic Nursery and Primary School in Clapham Park.

A school spokesman said: “We can confirm a member of staff was injured in Sunday’s terror-related incident in Streatham. She is now making a good recovery after experiencing a shocking attack.”

One parent, whose child attends the school said: “She was very brave. She is a lovely teacher and is a credit to everyone at the school.”