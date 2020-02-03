Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman told friend 'when I grow up I am going to be a terrorist'

Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman once told a friend that “when I grow up I am going to be a terrorist” it was revealed as Boris Johnson prepared to unveil sweeping new plans to keep dangerous extremists behind bars.

The 20-year-old Islamist, who was released from a terrorist sentence only a week ago, injured several people as he attacked shoppers with a 10-inch knife before being shot dead by armed police in south London yesterday.

His attack was the second in just over two months carried out by a freed terrorist, following the double killing by Usman Khan at Fishmongers’ Hall on London Bridge late last year and today led to a clamour of calls for an overhaul of sentencing to keep dangerous extremists in prison for longer.

Those calling for action included the former Met counter-terrorism chief Sir Mark Rowley.

Streatham attacker Sudesh Amman ()

About 260 convicted terrorists have either already been released in recent months or are due to be freed.

But Sir Mark urged ministers to see whether the law could be changed retrospectively to enable those still deemed dangerous to be kept in prison.

He added that terrorists freed from prison in this country were a bigger danger to the public than returning jihadis from Syria.

Armed police crowd round a man shot in Streatham

It emerged today that Amman’s extremist views began in childhood as former friends in Harrow where he grew up described how he had changed from being an “average quiet guy” to an aspiring jihadi.

One female friend recalled conversations with Amman when they were younger: “He kept on saying. ‘I am going to bomb you’.

“He said ‘I have got a grenade in my pocket and if you take one step closer to me I am going to set it off’.

“We thought he was joking but he kept on saying it. He said, ‘when I grow up I am going to be a terrorist’.”

A list of life goals found in the home of Sudesh Amman (Met Police )

London Mayor Sadiq Khan also called for the reintroduction of indeterminate sentences for terrorist offenders, although a former senior prosecutor, Nazir Afzal, claimed the problems lay in the lack of de-radicalisation within prisons and that without this longer sentences would merely delay, not prevent, attacks.

At the same time, Sara Khan, the head of the government’s Commission for Countering Extremism, joined the debate in an article for the Standard, in which she called on the government to urgently introduce a new strategy for tackling the “hateful extremism” within society which is fuelling terrorism.

But much of the focus today remained on yesterday’s attacker Sudesh Amman.

He was jailed in 2018 for 40 months for 13 offences involving the possession and distribution of terrorist material after an Old Bailey hearing which heard evidence about his fascination with knives and desire to carry out an attack.

The court was also told how he had written in a notebook that his “goals in life” were to “die as a shuhada [martyr] and “go to Jannah [paradise]”, as well as how he supported the rape of Yazidi women because they were “slaves”.

He had also sent messages describing his hatred for non-believers, his preference for using a knife to carry at an attack rather than a bomb, and the option of using acid as part of what police described as his “fierce interest in violence”.

He was released a week ago after serving half his sentence under automatic early release provisions, which the government has already vowed to scrap, and subjected to armed police monitoring because he was still feared to be dangerous.

Police at the scene of the Streatham attack (PA)

That was still not enough to prevent him carrying out yesterday’s attack with a large knife, even though the instant police response which led to Amman being shot dead, meant he was stopped before he could carry out any murders or inflict more injuries.

One former neighbour in Harrow said: “He was a nice lad but got in with the wrong crowd. He had been in a bit of trouble for selling weed. He then started wearing the robes and being religious.

“I used to like him, he was pretty friendly. He was highly intelligent but maybe easily led. The family recently moved and we thought that was because he was coming out of prison.”

Forensic officers in Streatham (Jeremy Selwyn)

Neighbours said the Amman family had moved out last month from the house in Harrow, a quiet street of semi-detached homes a short walk away from Park High School.

Jignesh Khimani, 20, a neighbour who went to school wih him, said: “He was a normal boy at school, kept himself to himself, was a quiet lad, there were no red flags.”

Mr Khimani’s mother Savita Kimani claimed the family had been in denial about Amman: “The mother still believed the son had been wrongly accused and had not done anything.“

Meanwhile, as police continued their investigations into yesterday’s attack by searching homes in south London and Bishop’s Stortford in Hertfordshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was responding by promising “fundamental” legal changes to toughen sentencing of terrorist offenders.

The former Met Assistant Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley, who led national counter-terrorism policing until 2018, said those changes should include retrospective legislation to keep dangerous extremists due for release in prison for longer.

“If someone is clearly driven by an ideology and they believe that slaughtering other people is a god given purpose I can see a case for that,” he said, adding that any such reform should be accompanied by “de-radicalisation programmes” to give terrorists “the opportunity to change their ways and be released.”

Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley (PA)

Sir Mark added that he had previously warned MPs “that there will be more dangerous people on the streets of the UK in the next few years coming out of prison after terrorist convictions than returning from Syria. Sadly that seems to be what is happening at the moment.

“One of the challenges for the Prime Minister and his team is how much he can look back and amend the rules for people already serving sentences.

“I know that’s legally very, very difficult but otherwise police and security services are going to have many, many more cases where they’re prioritising armed surveillance and that’s not the best way to protect the public.”

A combat knife found in the home of Sudesh Amman (PA)

When Amman, then 18, was sentenced for possessing and disseminating terrorist material in December 2018, the Old Bailey heard that he had a “fascination with knives” and wrote about his desire to “die as a martyr”.

The former science and maths student at North West London College had been arrested that May after being unmasked by a Dutch counter extremist blogger.

As well as sharing Islamic State propaganda in a family WhatsApp group called La Familia, Amman had stored items including an airgun, combat knife and notebook the address in Harrow, and scrawled homemade bomb recipes in a purple notebook.

He also had been collecting bomb making manuals, and told his girlfriend over Skype that he was planning a terrorist attack in Queensbury, northwest London.

One of the jihadi documents he shared was titled Bloody Brazilian Knife Fightin’ Techniques, which contained detailed instructions on inflicting damage to the human body with various knives and improvised weapons.

The attack yesterday follows the murders carried out in December at Fishmongers’ Hall on London Bridge by another terrorist convict.

Usman Khan, 28, who had been released halfway through a 16 year sentence for his involvement in an extremist group that plotted to bomb the London Stock Exchange, knifed two people to death at a prison rehabilitation conference.

Like Amman, Khan was wearing fake suicide vest when he was shot dead by armed police.