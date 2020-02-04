Streatham attack: UK Government to introduce 'emergency legislation' banning automatic release for terrorists

The government has announced plans to introduce emergency legislation to prevent terrorists from being released automatically after serving half of their sentences.

Justice Secretary Robert Buckland addressed the House of Commons on Monday afternoon following a terrorist attack in Streatham, south London, on Sunday.

Sudesh Amman, 20, who had recently been released from prison after serving half his three year and four-month sentence for possessing and distributing terrorist documents, was shot dead by police after going on a knife rampage on Streatham HIgh Road.

The attack led to three members of the public being hospitalised, although none are in a life-threatening condition.

Amman was under active surveillance since his release because authorities were concerned he still held extremist views.

Plainclothes officers from the Met Police had been pursuing him by foot when the incident began and were able to get to the scene quickly to prevent him from harming more people.

Today, Justice Buckland told MPs: “Yesterday’s appalling incident makes the case plainly for immediate action.

“We cannot have the situation, as we saw tragically in yesterday’s case, where an offender – a known risk to innocent members of the public – is released early by automatic process of law without any oversight by the Parole Board.

“We will be doing everything we can to protect the public, that is our primary duty.

“We will, therefore, introduce emergency legislation to ensure an end to terrorist offenders getting released automatically having served half of their sentence with no check or review.”

The attack in a London suburb comes just over two months since the London Bridge attack when two died and others were injured at the hands of Usman Khan a recently released convict who had been released on licence after serving time for terrorist offences.

He too had worn a fake suicide vest and attacked unsuspecting members of the public with a knife. He was also shot dead by armed police.

Both incidents have led to a spotlight being put on the current criminal justice system, with many calling for longer sentences while others urge for better rehabilitation.

Police are still combing the scene in Streatham (PA Wire/PA Images)

Those killed in the London Bridge attack, Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones, were both working at the time for Cambridge University’s Learning Together prison-rehabilitation programme and Merritt’s father spoke out publicly against Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s promise to introduce harsher punishments.

The bridge attack prompted a raft of measures to be proposed including forcing dangerous terrorists who receive extended determinate sentences to serve the whole time behind bars.

Following the most recent attack, Mr Buckland said the government would be looking to change legislation with “the underlying principle has to be that offenders will no longer be released early automatically and that any release before the end of their sentence will be dependent on risk assessment by the Parole Board.”

“We face an unprecedented situation of severe gravity and, as such, it demands that the Government responds immediately and that this legislation will therefore also apply to serving prisoners,” he added.

MP Robert Buckland addressed the House of Commons today about their plans to introduce emergency legislation (Sky News)

“The earliest point at which the offenders will now be considered for release will be once they have served two-thirds of their sentence and, crucially, we will introduce a requirement that no terrorist offender will be released before the end of their full custodial term unless the Parole Board agrees.

“We will ensure the functions of the Parole Board are strengthened to deal even more effectively with the specific risk that terrorists pose to public safety so, for example, we will ensure that the appropriate specialisms are in place.

“That work is in train and we will take steps to implement this as soon as possible.”

The Cabinet minister said “robust safeguards” should be put in place when a terrorist offender is released.

He also said the government would be reviewing maximum sentences for terrorists with “the underlying principle that terrorist offenders should no longer be released until the Parole Board is satisfied that they are no longer a risk to the public”.

“We face a threat from an ideology that takes no heed for others and we must use every tool we can to make sure that that threat is neutralised,” he added.

Clare Collier, an advocacy director for campaign group Liberty, said: “The Government’s response to recent terror attacks is a cause of increasing concern for our civil liberties.

“From last month’s knee-jerk lie detector proposal, to today’s threat to break the law by changing people’s sentences retrospectively, continuing to introduce measures without review or evidence is dangerous and will create more problems than it solves.

“It’s clear the UK’s counter-terror system is in chaos and desperately needs proper scrutiny and review.”

The Counter Terrorism (Sentencing and Release) Bill, which is yet to be fully debated in Parliament, would also ensure those convicted of serious offences, such as preparing acts of terrorism or directing a terrorist organisation, would spend a minimum of 14 years in jail, introduce lie-detector tests for offenders and double the number of counter-terrorism probation officers.

Shadow justice secretary Richard Burgon criticised the Government over cuts to the justice system during their time in power.

Cuts to the justice system are being blamed for the recent attacks (PA Wire/PA Images)

“Tragically, the cuts that we have seen over the previous decade across our justice system to the police and to prisons, to probation and to the CPS, have left our communities less safe, which is why our justice system is in a state of crisis,” he said.

“It will, of course, take time for the full facts around yesterday’s terrible attack to come out and we owe it to those affected to carefully assess what happened and take the action necessary to reduce the risk of similar attacks happening again.”

He added: “Experts have raised serious concerns about the impact of austerity on the Government’s programmes for dealing with terrorist offenders.”

Mr Buckland responded by saying: “We will continue to put public protection at the centre of our deliberations irrespective of the cost.”