stream-the-hunt-and-the-invisible-man-at-home-today-along-with-the-filmmakers

Most of the country is currently on lock down, with California officially ordered to stay in doors. So Universal has decided to release two of its most recent movies on Digital early. They both arrive today. And as an added incentive, the filmmakers will be doing special Twitter Q&As so you can watch at home along with the directors of The Hunt and The Invisible Man.

The Invisible Man proved to be a huge hit at the box office when it opened in February, and it was still doing quite well at theaters just as all the big cinema chains shut their doors for the foreseeable future. So it is unprecedented that Universal has decided to release the movie so early on Digital and VOD. The Hunt, on the other hand, didn’t really get a chance to shine on the big screen, as it opened the weekend everything started to shut down in America. This came after the movie had been long delayed over its controversial subject matter following a string of mass shootings.

Both The Hunt and The Invisible Man are available to watch at home On Demand. Here is the following information if you want to watch along with the filmmakers on Twitter, since they are both locked down in quarantine like the rest of us, and currently have nothing else planned for their Friday evening.

THE HUNT

Producer Jason Blum (@jason_blum)

Director Craig Zobel (@craigzobel)

4: 30pm PST / 7: 30pm EST

Follow the hashtag #TheHuntMovieAtHome

THE INVISIBLE MAN

Director Leigh Whannell (@LWhannell)

6: 30 pm PST / 9: 30pm EST

Follow the hashtag #TheInvisibleManAtHome

In The Invisible Man, after staging his own suicide, a crazed scientist uses his power to become invisible to stalk and terrorize his ex-girlfriend. When the police refuse to believe her story, she decides to take matters into her own hands and fight back.

The Hunt finds twelve strangers wake up in a clearing. They don’t know where they are — or how they got there. In the shadow of a dark internet conspiracy theory, ruthless elitists gather at a remote location to hunt humans for sport. But their master plan is about to be derailed when one of the hunted, Crystal, turns the tables on her pursuers.

Also available on Digital today from Universal Pictures is Emma starring Anya Taylor-Joy. This Jane Austin adaptation follows the antics of a young woman, Emma Woodhouse, who lives in Georgian- and Regency-era England and occupies herself with matchmaking – in sometimes misguided, often meddlesome fashion- in the lives of her friends and family. it doesn’t look like the director will be doing a Q&A for this one, though it doesn’t quite jive with the Blumhouse aesthetic.

Universal Pictures will also be releasing the new animated sequel Trolls World Tour on Digital Easter weekend April 10, which would have been the date of its theatrical premiere. Click here to find out how to watch The Hunt at home. And click here for The Invisible Man.

