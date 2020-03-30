stream-jay-z’s-previously-unreleased-version-of-“holy-grail”-ft.-the-dream

This weekend, The-Dream and Sean Garrett held an epic livestream battle, which saw the songwriters go at each other’s discographies and unreleased material for nearly four hours. However, fans really lost it when The-Dream played an unreleased version of JAY-Z‘s “Holy Grail.”

The official cut of the track, which appeared on Hov’s 2013 album Magna Carta Holy Grail, features vocals from Justin Timberlake. The version debuted by The-Dream, however, sees the singer/songwriter — who co-wrote and produced the Billboard-charting song — take over Timberlake’s parts in the intro, bridge, and chorus.

“JAY’s probably gonna kill me for playing this,” The-Dream shared before playing the track — but, one day later, Tidal released the studio version for fans to stream. You can listen to it below.

