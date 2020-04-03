stray-rats-tease-the-new-balance-827-“sewer-stomper”

Brand: Stray Rats x New Balance

Model: 827

Key Features: Optioned in a murky brown colorway, the Stray Rats x New Balance 827 features vibrant red laces, slime green piping and hits of purple on the “N” logo. Stray Rats branding adorns the heel’s pull tabs while the upper is done up in premium suede which sits atop an olive midsole.

Release Date: May

Price: TBC

Editor’s Notes: The cult New Balance 827 runner is getting yet another redo this year. The silhouette has already been reworked by Aimé Leon Dore and now Stray Rats founder Julian Consuegra has teased his own iteration.

The Miami brand follows up its ‘Joker’-inspired New Balance 990v3 and it’s pastel 990v3, with a darker, sub-terranean take on the classic runner.

While there’s no official release day yet, Consuegra’s Instagram post suggests we could expect the “Sewer Stomper” in May. Keep it here for updates.

Isabelle is an Australian writer based in Berlin.

