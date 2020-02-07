Stray Dog’s ‘Three Tall Women’ blends humor and profundity

From left: Angela Bubash, Jan Meyer and Donna M. Parrone in Stray Dog Theatre’s production of “Three Tall Women”

Photo by John Lamb

A wealthy dowager edging toward death struggles to make sense of her life in “Three Tall Women.” Stray Dog Theatre’s compelling and wonderfully performed production of Edward Albee’s play is onstage through Feb. 22.In the first act, nonagenarian A (Jan Meyer) looks back on her life of privilege in the company of 50-ish caretaker B (Donna M. Parrone) and 20-something lawyer C (Angela Bubash). B is resigned to A’s stream-of-consciousness ramblings and is accustomed to her eccentricities. C, who’s there to sift through A’s records, strives to keep her cool.But in the second act, the three women become A at different ages. And they are joined by a young man (Stephen Henley) who maintains an intriguing silence — but whose presence has a significant impact.In a way, “Three Tall Women” is a pair of one-act plays exploring similar themes in markedly different styles. Yet the play adds up to a poignant and insightful experience. Director Gary F. Bell maintains a provocative balance between profundity and humor, connecting the play’s divergent styles seamlessly. And the set by Miles Bledsoe and lighting by Tyler Duenow bring to mind the enigmatic bedroom scene toward the end of “2001: A Space Odyssey.” The performances are first-rate. Meyer captures A’s cantankerousness but also her vulnerability. Parrone lends a stoic unflappability to B. And as C, Bubash transitions persuasively between empathy and exasperation.Albee, who died in 2016 at age 88, was among the preeminent American playwrights, penning classics including “The Zoo Story” and “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” But he also had a contentious relationship with the critical establishment. “Three Tall Women,” which opened in Vienna in 1991 and off-Broadway in 1994, was hailed as a late-career triumph.The play also brought Albee his third and final Pulitzer Prize for drama. A revival on Broadway in 2018 featured Glenda Jackson as A, Laurie Metcalf as B and Alison Pill as C.Although “Virginia Woolf” is the work for which Albee is most often remembered, “Three Tall Women” is arguably his masterpiece.

