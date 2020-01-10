strawberry-fields-2020: nlsiu-bengaluru’s-music-festival-returns,-with-f16s,-skrat,-parvaaz-among-headliners

Strawberry Fields, the annual music festival of National Law School of India University in Bengaluru, will be held from 10 to 12 January. Now its 23rd edition, the festival headliners include alt indie act The F16s, indie pop artist JBABE, hard rock trio Skrat, and rock outfit Parvaaz, among others.

The festival offers free entry and will see 40 semi-professional and college bands compete and have the opportunity to showcase their music to a live audience.

The festival launches some of the finest talent of the Indian independent music scene. Among the bands that have competed at Strawberry Fields in the past are prog rock band Motherjane, symphonic death metallers Demonic Resurrection, prog rock outfit Thermal and a Quarter, groove metal act Bhanayak Maut, thrash metal band Zygnema, and heavy metal band Kryptos.

“Strawberry Fields is more than just a music festival; it’s a 23-year-old institution that has consistently encouraged independent music in India by giving them a platform to showcase their talents,” say organisers Dheeya Shetty and Shreya Jaipuria.

Find more information about Strawberry Fields here.

Updated Date: Jan 10, 2020 09: 56: 24 IST