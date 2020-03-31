stranger-things:-the-season-4-is-extremely-awaited-by-the-fans,-but-there-seems-to-be-more-delay-in-the-release!

Stranger Things is undoubtedly one of best originals that Netflix has ever made. It is based on works of Stephen King, Steven Spielberg and John Carpenter. It’s been quite a while now since Season 3 of Stranger things premiered on Netflix, but when is it going to be released? Down below is everything you need to know.

Season 4 Release Date

As of now we do not know anything about the release date of Stranger Things Season 4 as it has not been announced by the makers of the web series. During a recent Instagram Q&A session David Harbour insinuated that Season 4 is all set to drop in 2021, but as the production had to be halted because of Corona Virus outbreak, release date of the show got delayed.

According to Inverse, the Netflix original has had a strong predictable schedule for release. The first season dropped in the summer of 2016, following which Season 2 came out by the fall of 2017 and then again Season 3 was released in the summer of 2019. Following this pattern one would guess that one could that season 4 could see the light of day in the fall of 2020.

More updates on Season 4 of Stranger Things

Netflix confirmed that there would be a Season 4 on 30 September, 2019 with a very peculiar teaser video. We get to see a 45 second teaser video in the video we see Stranger Things 4 logo complemented by an anxiety generating caption. It apparently hints a new place for the next season, as well as unexplored place for the main characters.

Is Season 4 the last season of Stranger Things?

The makers of the web series, the Duffer brothers, in 2017 told Vulture that season 4 could very well be the end of the series.