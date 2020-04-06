stranger-things-the-hit-science-fiction-horror-is-coming-up-with-season-4-and-here-is-all-we-know

Stranger Things is one of the most intriguing science fiction horror series by Netflix. The story is set in Indiana where a small boy goes missing and the series further takes us through the problems that his friends, family and the local police face while looking for him. These problems are of various kinds involving top secret government missions, supernatural forces and a very strange little girl.Season 3 made it crystal clear that the show will not be stubborn with the plot or characters that fail to work for the audience and will capitalize on the aspects of the show that have been well received.

Expected Plot

The last episode of Season 3 had an explosive climax that has the potential to change various dynamics on the show.The episode focuses on defeating the Mind Flayer and the Russian Gate. The episode also has a very significant sacrifice made by Billy that results in his death. As this show has a reputation for being unpredictable his return in Season 4 somehow would not be very surprising.The last season also sees them leaving Hawkins which further signals that the next season will be based outside the original location. Netflix released a teaser recently and titled it From Russia ….. With Love, the teaser came as a relief for most fans that were left wondering about the well being of Hopper, one of the most loved characters on the show. You can check out the teaser below.

Cast And Release Date

The series wouldn’t be the show it is without its extremely talented cast and they will be returning back to your screens again Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Max (Sadie Sink), Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) are few among the others that are set to make a definitive appearance. The official release date has not yet been announced but we can expect Season 4 of Stranger Things to drop in 2020.